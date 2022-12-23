Diabetes: Effective tips to manage blood sugar during Christmas festivities

The season to be merry is here and it's the time to indulge in delicious Christmas delicacies and treats. But for people with diabetes, Christmas and New Year's can be quite stressful as their regular routine goes for a toss and managing blood sugar levels becomes a challenge. Diabetics often feel excluded from the Christmas celebrations as they are not able to do and eat same things as other people and this can be depressing. A lot of people are also vacationing around year-end and this can again makes controlling glucose levels tough. (Also read: Easy tips to reduce cholesterol before Christmas binge)

However, having diabetes should not ruin your Christmas celebrations this year and for this you should get in touch with your diabetologist who can suggest you a meal plan which allows you to be part of Christmas celebrations without feeling guilty or conscious. Adding more fibre and protein to your regular meals, eating your food on time, enjoying high-calorie food in small amounts and resting well can help you deal with diabetes without much stress. We also got you some tips from experts.

"It is the day of Christmas where the house is filled with gifts, decorated with lights and when Christmas trees wait for Santa. But what if you don't feel like you can be a part of the celebrations? Perhaps you are concerned that you will find it difficult to manage your diabetes during the holidays. Do not worry- you can manage your diabetes and get through the festive season with some easy guidelines," says Dr. V. Mohan – Chairman and Chief Diabetologist – Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre.

HOW DIABETICS CAN OVERCOME GUILT

How to avoid guilt while eating during Christmas(Pixabay)

"Diabetes management can be particularly challenging during the holiday season, but we don't want this to detract from your enjoyment of the day. There can be a lot of pressure to manage diabetes "perfectly," and if this is not the case, it can sometimes feel like we've "failed." However, perfection is impossible. If you notice that you are thinking along these lines, you might want to take a moment to acknowledge how you are feeling - 'I'm feeling stressed/overwhelmed/guilty' - and admit that you are not alone in feeling this way. If you do experience unanticipated changes in your blood sugar levels, try to approach a diabetologist before returning to the festivities," says Dr Mohan.

PLAN YOUR MEALS AHEAD

"Fortunately, diabetics may successfully navigate the Christmas season with a little forethought and preparation. Your strategy will determine if your blood sugar levels remain constant. Consider what each day's meal offerings will be in advance and make plans appropriately. Don't deprive yourself of any of those unique delights; instead, indulge in them in moderation," says Dr. Jinendra Jain, Consultant Physician, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road.

"Discuss with your diabetologist and get your medicines doses adjusted if necessary. You should not skip your medicines at any cost," says Dr Mohan.

DON'T NAP, KEEP MOVING

Stay active during Christmas celebrations(Pixabay)

"Keep moving after a festive meal. It can feel like a chore to exercise, and the temptation to nap is very real. Throughout the Christmas season, you need to encourage yourself to get up and move. Compared to sitting down and resting after a meal, going for a 10 minutes easy walk or gentle exercise at home will help stabilise or lower blood sugar levels and reduce the sugar peak. Make it a fun and social activity by inviting a friend or family member to join you, or take some time for yourself to relax and take care of yourself," says Dr Mohan.

REDUCE CARB INTAKE, DO NOT MISS MEALS

"Reduce your intake of carbohydrates throughout the meal if, for instance, you want to indulge in a few sweets during a family gathering. It's not a good idea to miss meals in order to save money for a lavish, celebratory dinner. Keep as close to your regular schedule as you can since if you don't eat regularly, your blood sugar levels will soar," says Dr Jain.

HAVE ACTIVITY-FILLED DAY

"Change things up with your movement. Christmas is a special time of year when we get together to celebrate food, friends, and family. This frequently requires us to alter our healthy habits and routines. Be mindful of the self-management techniques that are beneficial to your body and keep you functioning well (such as regular exercise, stretching, and avoiding prolonged sitting). Take advantage of the free day and don't forget to move, whether it's lifting the grandchildren, dancing to Christmas music, pulling that extra Christmas cracker, or rolling over in a game of backyard cricket," says Dr Mohan.

"Having said that, it's also a smart idea to do things that don't entail eating. Take the youngsters outdoors for a game of football while your family is relaxing and enjoying additional dessert. Make a day trip without eating to a corn maze or an autumn festival. Be original," says Dr Jain.

EAT CHRISTMAS TREATS IN MODERATION

Brownies

"Keep in mind serving sizes while still enjoying Christmas treats. Food is what brings us all together, and Christmas is a wonderful time to get together with loved ones to celebrate. This year, make an effort to consciously take in the delicious food that has been carefully prepared and placed in front of us. Take your time to look around and see what's available, and serve yourself small portions of the foods you like," says Dr Mohan.

MONITOR YOUR BLOOD SUGAR LEVELS RELIGIOUSLY

"Stick to your normal testing schedule since your blood sugar might easily become out of control. During your typical routine, you may have a decent understanding of where your levels are, but the holidays are everything but typical. It's crucial to monitor your levels when there are so many items nearby that you don't often eat. This enables you to respond swiftly if things start to go wrong. Despite spending more time out and staying up later during the holidays, you still need to wake up early. If you have trouble sleeping, it will be harder to control your blood sugar and more likely that you'll consume mindlessly high-fat, high-sugar foods," says Dr Jain.

"Aim for seven to eight hours of sleep every night to keep your blood sugar constant. Contact your physicians right away if you require assistance with controlling your diabetes," adds Dr Jain.

TIPS TO REMEMBER WHILE MANAGING DIABETES

Here are some additional tips to manage blood sugar levels during Christmas festivities by Daljit Kaur - Head of Nutrition Department, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, New Delhi

1. Eat healthy carbohydrates like whole grains and millets. Avoid removal of bran. Avoid processed food which can increase sugar levels.

2. Include fresh and seasonal vegetables in diet like palak, sarso, bathua, soya leaves, beans peas in diet.

3. Avoid fruit juice and aerated drinks. Fruit like apple, peaches, plums, guava etc can be taken as whole.

4. Eat de-husked dals to include fibre in your diet like Moong sabut, massur sabut, whole black channa, lobia etc.

5. Follow short meal pattern. Avoid long hours and heavy meals.

6. Avoid excess fat.

7. Walking is a key to control sugar.

8. Avoid sugar-rich dessert and pudding.

9. Make sweet dish with skimmed milk and add soaked almonds and walnut.

10. Avoid sugar, jaggery, honey, sugarcane juice, cake, pastry, ice-cream, jam and jelly.

11. Avoid mutton, fried chicken and fried fish.

13. Fruits like banana, grapes and chikoo should be avoided.

14. Eat chicken and fish marinated with herbs and condiments and try to use a healthy cooking method like roasting, grilling, or sautéing.

15. Include healthy snacks like roasted chana, bajra, sprouts and salads.

