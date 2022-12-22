Christmas 2022: Delicious dessert recipes for kids with diabetes

Christmas is just a few days away and it's the perfect time to put together a delicious menu for your Christmas party that your kids and friends would love. Kids especially are imaginative and to hone their creativity and engage them in a productive activity, one can plan some interesting Christmas-themed recipes that look visually delightful too. Children with diabetes do not have to miss on desserts this Christmas as there is no dearth of recipes that use natural sweeteners as ingredients and taste just as good. Make ample use of fruits, dry fruits, dates for adding natural sweetness to these Christmas delights.

Chef Jerson Fernandes, Director of Culinary at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach suggests three easy recipes for diabetic kids that you can easily try at home.

1. Strawberry Santa Canapés

Strawberry Santa Canapés

Ingredients:

Strawberries

Feta cheese

Dill

Crushed Black Pepper

How to make it:

Use fresh strawberries. Wash and cut them diagonally to get 2 halves. Prepare a mixture by blending feta cheese, dill and crushed black pepper. Pipe the same on the cut strawberry base, cover it with the other half. Place them on a multi grain dark choco cookies or any healthy whole wheat/ multi grain cookies and serve chilled.

2. Melon X’mas trees

Melon X'mas Tree

Ingredients:

Watermelon

Whipped Cream

Choco-chips/dry fruits/sparkles

How to make it:

Use fresh watermelon, cut them into miniature Christmas tree shapes using a mold, pipe whipped cream on it, sprinkle Choco chips or dry fruits or sparkles as desired. Chill for 15 mins and enjoy them cold.

3. X’mas brownie trees

X'mas brownie trees

Ingredients:

Chocolate Brownie

Whipped cream

Choco-chips/dry fruits/sparkles

How to make it:

Make chocolate brownies cut them into miniature Christmas tree shapes using a knife or mould, pipe green coloured whipped cream on it, sprinkle Choco chips or dry fruits or sparkles as desired. Chill for 15 mins and enjoy them cold.

