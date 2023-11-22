Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2023: When is Dev Uthani Ekadashi? Date, puja rituals, significance and all you need to know

The auspicious Hindu festival of Dev Uthani Ekadashi is just right around the corner. Also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi and Devutthan Ekadashi, it falls on the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha during the Kartik month. On this day, Hindu devotees observe an Ekadashi fat and worship Lord Vishnu for his blessings and love. On this day, people also mark the holy festival of Tulsi Vivah - Goddess Tulsi married the Shaligram form of Lord Vishnu. As we gear up to celebrate Dev Uthani Ekadashi, there is some confusion around the correct date of the festival. Scroll through to know when is Dev Uthani Ekadashi, its puja rituals, and more. Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2023 falls on the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha during the Kartik month. (Pinterest)

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2023 Date: When is Devutthan Ekadashi?

The Ekadashi Tithi falls on two days this year. According to the Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi will begin on November 22 at 12:33 pm and end on November 23 at 10:31 am. Meanwhile, the Dev Uthani Ekadashi falls on November 23. Lastly, the Parana time (the duration for breaking the fast) for the Dev Uthani Ekadashi fast is on November 24 from 7:02 am to 8:36 am. The end of the Dwadashi on Parana tithi is at 8:36 am.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2023 Puja Rituals and Significance:

Dev Uthani Ekadashi fast is observed by the Lord Vishnu devotees. To celebrate the festival, people should wake up early to take a bath, light a diya in their home temple, and do Lord Vishnu's abhishek with Ganga Jal. They should also observe a fast, offer flowers and Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu, perform aarti, and give bhog to Lord Vishnu made from Sattvik items. Devotees should also worship Maa Lakshmi along with Lord Vishnu on this day. Since Tulsi Vivah falls on the same day, devotees should also perform the rituals and worship Maa Tulsi and Lord Shaligram.

Additionally, there are a few rules one should keep in mind during the Dev Uthani Ekadashi festival. The Ekadashi Parana should be performed after sunrise on the next day of Ekadashi fast. One should break the Ekadashi vrat before the end of Dwadashi Tithi. If Dwadashi Tithi ends before sunrise, the vrat can be broken after sunrise. Moreover, devotees should not end their Ekadashi rat during Hari Vasar (the first one-quarter period of Dwadashi Tithi).

Dev Uthani Ekadashi marks the awakening of Lord Vishnu after a four-month period of sleep. Hindu devotees offer prayers and seek blessings on this auspicious day. It is believed to be the end of the inauspicious period and the resumption of all auspicious activities. Observing fast on this auspicious day helps people to get rid of all their past bad Karmas which they might have committed knowingly or unknowingly and get salvation (Moksha). They also pray to Lord Vishnu to give them a place in his abode – Vaikunth Dham.