Dussehra 2024 live updates: PM Modi shares Vijaydashmi wishes; Ravana effigies prop up across India

Dussehra 2024 live updates: Effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbkaran being put up by Shree Luv Kush Ramleela Committee ,for burning on the eve of Dussehra festival, in New Delhi.

Dussehra 2024 live updates: Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbkaran are all set to go up in flames once again tonight. The auspicious festival off Dussehra is all about the victory of good over evil and will be celebrated across the country. Celebrities and ministers are expected to share good wishes with their fans and followers too.

Not just, Dussehra, October 12 marks Vijaydashmi and Navami too. Vijyayadashmi or Dussehra, is celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil. It is believed that Lord Rama killed Ravan on this day, and with this belief, the culture of burning the effigies of Ravan began.

Vijayadashmi marks the end of the five-day festivities of Durga Puja, and it also marks the culmination of the nine-day-long Navratri festival.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of Dussehra and said the festival is a reminder to strengthen one's faith in higher human ideals.

PM Narendra Modi is expected to attend the Ravan dahan ceremony in Delhi's Dwarka tonight. Even Kareena Kapoor and Ajay Devgn will be present at the Luv Kush Ramlila's Ravan Dahan ceremony tonight.