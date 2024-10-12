Dussehra 2024 live updates: PM Modi shares Vijaydashmi wishes; Ravana effigies prop up across India
Dussehra 2024 live updates: Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbkaran are all set to go up in flames once again tonight. The auspicious festival off Dussehra is all about the victory of good over evil and will be celebrated across the country. Celebrities and ministers are expected to share good wishes with their fans and followers too....Read More
Not just, Dussehra, October 12 marks Vijaydashmi and Navami too. Vijyayadashmi or Dussehra, is celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil. It is believed that Lord Rama killed Ravan on this day, and with this belief, the culture of burning the effigies of Ravan began.
Vijayadashmi marks the end of the five-day festivities of Durga Puja, and it also marks the culmination of the nine-day-long Navratri festival.
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of Dussehra and said the festival is a reminder to strengthen one's faith in higher human ideals.
PM Narendra Modi is expected to attend the Ravan dahan ceremony in Delhi's Dwarka tonight. Even Kareena Kapoor and Ajay Devgn will be present at the Luv Kush Ramlila's Ravan Dahan ceremony tonight.
Dussehra 2024: Ravanas get prepped for tonight
Across the country, devotees are preparing for Dussehra festivities later tonight. Ravana effigies are being set up, fireworks put in place and more.
Dussehra 2024: PM Modi's Vijaydashmi wishes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on Vijayadashami.
"I wish all of you achieve victory in every sphere of life with the blessings of Maa Durga and Prabhu Shri Ram," he said on X.
Vijayadashami marks the end of Durga Puja and commemorates Lord Ram's victory over demon king Ravan.
Dussehra 2024: The tallest Ravana in India
Sri Ram Lila society has claimed to have erected the tallest Ravan effigy in India, standing at an impressive 211 feet tall in Sector 10 of Dwarka here.
The organisers have also sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
According to the Sri Ram Lila Society, it took 4 months to prepare and install this structure.
Dussehra 2024 live updates: Tithi, muhurat details
As per the panchang, here are the important tithis to keep in mind:
Vijay muhurat - 2:03 pm to 2:49 pm
Aparahna puja time - 1:17 pm to 3:35 pm
Dashami tithi begins - 10:58 am on October 12
Dashami tithi ends - 9:08 am on October 13
Shravana nakshatra begins - 5:25 am on October 12
Shravana nakshatra ends - 4:27 am on October 13
Dussehra 2024: Wishes to share with family
Happy Dussehra 2024: On Dussehra and Vijaydashmi, send your loved ones these wishes and messages. Check out more than 50 wishes, images, greetings and quotes here.