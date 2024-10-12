Dussehra 2024: It is considered lucky to see a neelkanth on Vijayadashmi; here's why

Dussehra 2024, also known as Vijayadashmi, is being celebrated on October 12, Saturday. The Hindu festival celebrates the defeat of mythological demon Ravan, at the hands of Lord Ram. The day of the Dussehra festival also marks the end of the five-day Durga puja festival, the biggest holiday for India’s Bengali community. Did you know Neelkanth has a deep cultural and spiritual significance during Dussehra? Also read | Happy Dussehra 2024: Top 50 wishes, quotes, images, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share Dussehra 2024: Neelkanth is considered auspicious as it’s associated with Lord Shiva and Lord Ram.

Know significance of sighting Neelkanth on Dusshera

The neelkanth bird is more than just a colourful avian presence; it's associations with divine figures like Lord Shiva and Lord Ram, combined with its symbolism of victory and prosperity, make it a cherished emblem of the festival.

Here's everything you need to know about its association with Vijayadashmi, and why spotting it could be lucky for you:

Farmers' lucky bird

Farmers believe that seeing the bird on Dussehra — the day when good triumphs over evil — changes one’s destiny and ushers in prosperity. Neelkanth also works as a natural pest controller. Therefore, this bird is welcomed as a friend by the farmers, more so during this time of the year.

Associated with Lord Shiva and Lord Ram

Neelkanth is also considered auspicious as it’s associated with Lord Shiva and Lord Ram. Neelkanth (blue throat) is said to symbolise Lord Shiva, who drank poison during Sagar Manthan that turned his throat blue. Hence, seeing this bird is considered a good omen.

It’s reportedly also mentioned in the Ramayana that Lord Ram had spotted a neelkanth bird when he set out to kill Ravan. Therefore, it’s believed that seeing the bird symbolises good triumphing over evil. Moreover, when Lord Ram killed Ravan, he had to bear the curse of killing a Brahmin. In penance, he and brother Laxman prayed to Lord Shiva, who appeared to them in the form of neelkanth.