Eid 2025: 50+ Eid Mubarak wishes, images, greetings, shayari to share on this day

Eid 2025: It's a beautiful day of celebration as Muslims around the world welcome Eid. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramadan. It's a time for Muslims to come together with family and friends, share delicious food, and exchange gifts. Eid 2025: As Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, may this joyous occasion bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to you and your loved ones. Share warm wishes and blessings with family and friends.

Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad told PTI that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that the moon was sighted at several places. Eid will be celebrated in the country on March 31

To mark the special occasion and spread the warmth of Eid, share these wishes with your friends and family.

Eid Wishes

1. Eid Mubarak! May this joyous occasion bring you peace, prosperity, and happiness.

2. Wishing you a blessed Eid filled with love, laughter, and delicious food!

3. May Allah’s blessings shine upon you and your family this Eid and always.

4. Eid Mubarak! May your prayers be answered and your heart be filled with joy.

5. May this Eid bring you endless moments of happiness and success.

6. Wishing you and your loved ones a beautiful Eid filled with joy and togetherness.

7. May the spirit of Eid bring you closer to your dreams and aspirations.

8. On this special day, may Allah bless you with health, wealth, and success.

9. Sending you warm wishes for a joyous and prosperous Eid!

10. May this Eid mark the beginning of new opportunities and endless blessings in your life.

Eid Mubarak! May your heart be filled with love, your home with joy, and your life with countless blessings.

11. Eid Mubarak! May Allah accept your fasting, prayers, and good deeds.

12. May the Almighty shower His countless blessings upon you and your family this Eid.

13. Wishing you a spiritually fulfilling Eid filled with faith and love.

14. May Allah’s guidance and mercy be with you on this holy occasion and always.

15. Eid Mubarak! May your devotion and faith be rewarded with peace and happiness.

16. May this Eid bring you closer to Allah and grant you strength in your faith.

17. May your fasts and prayers be accepted, and may you be blessed with endless joy.

18. Wishing you an Eid that brings the warmth of faith and the light of divine blessings.

19. Eid Mubarak! May Allah’s love and mercy be with you every step of the way.

20. May Allah grant you and your family eternal happiness and prosperity this Eid.

Wishing you a joyous Eid filled with laughter, love, and all the blessings your heart desires!

21. Eid Mubarak to my wonderful family! May our bond grow stronger and our hearts be filled with love.

22. Wishing my dear family an Eid filled with joy, peace, and cherished moments.

23. May Allah bless our family with love, understanding, and endless happiness.

24. Eid Mubarak! Grateful to celebrate this beautiful day with my loved ones.

25. May this Eid bring harmony, success, and good health to our family.

26. Wishing my parents a blessed and happy Eid! Thank you for your endless love and support.

27. Eid Mubarak, dear siblings! May our bond of love and laughter last forever.

28. To my beloved family, may our home be filled with laughter and our hearts with gratitude this Eid.

29. Wishing my relatives a joyful Eid full of peace, love, and togetherness.

30. Eid Mubarak! May our family always be surrounded by Allah’s blessings and protection.

More wishes for Eid-ul-Fitr

May this Eid bring peace to your soul, happiness to your heart, and success to your life. Eid Mubarak!

31. Eid Mubarak, my dear friend! May this day bring you success, peace, and endless happiness.

32. Wishing you a fantastic Eid filled with love, laughter, and good food!

33. May your Eid be as bright and cheerful as your beautiful soul.

34. Eid Mubarak, bestie! May this Eid be the start of great things in your life.

35. Sending you warm hugs and sweet wishes for a memorable Eid celebration.

36. May this Eid bring you closer to your dreams and fill your life with positivity.

37. Eid Mubarak, my friend! Grateful to have you in my life to celebrate this beautiful occasion.

38. Hoping your Eid is full of smiles, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

39. May your life be filled with love and your heart with gratitude this Eid.

Hoping this special day brings you closer to your loved ones and fills your life with endless joy. Eid Mubarak!

40. Wishing you an Eid as wonderful and special as you are!

Eid Shayari

41. Eid ka chand aaya hai, duaon ka paigham laya hai,

Khuda se jo maangi thi wo har khushi saath laya hai.

42. Chand ki chandni ho, phoolon ki mehak ho,

Aapke har din me Eid ki jhalak ho.

43. Rooh ko sukoon mile, dil ko ek aaas ho,

Eid ka har pal aapke liye khaas ho.

44. Muskurahat ho labon pe, aankhon me noor ho,

Jo bhi maango Rab se, woh manzoor ho.

45. Khushiyon se bhar jaaye har ek din,

Meri taraf se aapko Mubarak ho Eid!

46. Dua hai ki mohabbat ka diya jalta rahe,

Eid ka har din aapko hasata rahe.

47. Mehka ho har din nayi roshni ke saath,

Eid laye barkat aur khushiyon ki baat.

48. Taqwa ki roshni ho, ibadat ka noor ho,

Eid ka har pal aapke liye surur ho.

49. Sada muskurayein, har gham bhool jayein,

Eid ki khushbu zindagi me ghul jayein.

50. Eid ka chand mubarak ho, roshan rahein raahein,

Har dua qubool ho, khushhaal rahein baatein.

Eid Mubarak! 🌙✨

(This story contains AI-generated elements)