Eid-ul-Adha 2021 moon sighting LIVE: India looks for Zul Hijjah crescent today
Eid-ul-Adha 2021 moon sighting LIVE: Catch the latest updates here on when is Hajj in Saudi Arabia and when will Muslims in India look for the crescent moon of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah to mark the 'Feast of Sacrifice' or Bakra Eid after the Day of Arafah
This year, the Saudi Arabia supreme court had called Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon on on Friday, July 9, which would mark the beginning of the month of Zul Hijjah whose 10th day will be celebrated as Bakra Eid. However, the crescent for the Dhul Hijaah 1442 was not sighted on July 9.
India usually celebrates both the festivals of Eid-ul-Fitra and Eid-ul-Adha a day after Saudi Arabia hence, Muslims all over the country will be looking out for the crescent moon this Sunday which will mark the onset of the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic or lunar calendar.
While the ninth day of Zul Hijjah is celebrated as the day of Hajj, Muslim pilgrimage, the tenth day is celebrated as Eid ul-Adha which is also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami. This second major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims around the world is a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s absolute dedication to Allah.
Sun, 11 Jul 2021 07:43 PM
Hajj in Mecca amid Covid-19
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Muslims' annual pilgrimage or Hajj to Mecca has once again been cancelled this year except for those living in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Sun, 11 Jul 2021 07:36 PM
Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Bakra Eid on July 21
As per the announcement made by J&K Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam in the virtual meeting of J&K Muslim Personal Law Board in Srinagar, Eid-ul-Adha or the festival of sacrifice will be observed by the Muslims in the state on July 21, 2021.
Sun, 11 Jul 2021 07:19 PM
Kerala to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on July 21
This year, Kerala will celebrate Eid-ul-Adha or Valiya Perunal on July 21, 2021 as per the announcement made by Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal, Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musalyar, Syed Jamalullaili Thangal, Kozhikode Grand Qazi Syed Nasir Abdul Hayy Shihab Thangal, Palayam Imam VP Suhaib Moulavi and South Kerala Jamiat Ulema General Secretary Thodiyoor Mohammad Kunju Moulavi.
Sun, 11 Jul 2021 07:16 PM
Significance of Eid-ul-Adha
The history of the day started when Abraham or Prophet Ibrahim kept having a recurring dream of slaughtering his beloved son, Ismael, to fulfil the wishes of God. Ibrahim spoke to his son regarding the dream, explaining to him how God wanted him to make the sacrifice and Ismael, who was just as much a man of God, agreed with his father and asked him to comply with the wishes of Allah.
Shaitan (the devil) tempted Prophet Ibrahim and tried to dissuade him from making the sacrifice but he tried to shun it away by pelting it with stones. Allah saw Ibrahim’s absolute devotion and sent Jibreel (Angel Gabriel), the Archangel, bearing a sheep for slaughter.
Jibreel told Ibrahim that God was pleased with his devotion to him and sent the sheep to be slaughtered in place of his son. Ever since then, cattle sacrifice is a major part of Eid-ul-Adha celebrations which not only commemorates Prophet Ibrahim and Ismael’s love for Allah but also shows that one is willing to make the ultimate sacrifice of what they love dearly, for the sake of Allah.
Sun, 11 Jul 2021 07:12 PM
Expected Bakreid dates in India
If the crescent moon is sighted on Sunday evening i.e. July 11, 2021, then the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah will begin from Monday, July 12,2021 which means that Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on July 21 in India.
However, if the crescent moon is not sighted today then the month of Zul Hijjah will start from July 13, 2021 and Bakra Eid will be marked by Muslims on July 22, 2021 in India.
Sun, 11 Jul 2021 07:08 PM
What day is today as per Islamic calendar?
As per the Islamic or lunar calendar, July 11, 2021 marks the 29th of Zul Qadah, the month before Zul Hijjah.
Sun, 11 Jul 2021 07:06 PM
India to sight the Zul Hijjah crescent on Sunday
India's Ruet-e-Hilal committee members will gather on Sunday after maghrib i.e. evening prayers to sight the crescent moon for the month of Zul Hijjah.
Sun, 11 Jul 2021 06:46 PM
Hajj and Bakra Eid in Saudi Arabia
Since the crescent moon was not sighted on July 9, 2021, Hajj in Saudi Arabia will be performed by Muslims on July 19, 2021 while Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid will be celebrated on July 0, 2021