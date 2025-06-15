Father’s Day 2025 Google doodle celebrates fathers with sprouting leaves: ‘Dads who helped us grow’

Father’s Day 2025: Every year, Father’s Day is observed on the third Sunday of the month of June to pay tribute to the fathers and the father figures of our lives. Fathers are silent winds beneath our wings who push us to reach the zenith of our dreams. They love and nurture us, shoulder the responsibilities and yet never stop believing in us. Also read | Father’s Day 2025: 150+ wishes, quotes, images, Facebook and WhatsApp status to celebrate your dad today On June 15, Google doodle celebrated Father’s Day by paying a heartwarming tribute to all the fathers in the world. (https://doodles.google/)

Fathers shower us with unconditional love, trust and motivate us to aim for the stars. They are the ones we can fall back to when things don’t go right, and they are the loudest cheerleaders in our successes. On June 15, Google doodle celebrated Father’s Day by paying a heartwarming tribute to all the fathers in the world.

With the Google moniker shaped in the image of sprouting leaves and trees, Google celebrated fathers and their nurturing nature. The accompanying text of the doodle read, “This Doodle celebrates Father’s Day! Thank you to all of the dads who helped us grow." While the doodle is not visible in India, check out this link to view the doodle.

Here's how Google celebrated Father's Day.(Freepik)

About Father’s Day Google doodle:

The artwork was created by Google Doodler Olivia When who used a combination of stop motion techniques and digital painting to create an image that brings to life the nurturing nature of fathers. The design perfectly captures the love, care, affection, guidance and the foundational role that fathers play in our lives and how they shape our stories.

Why is Father’s Day observed:

Fathers and father figures of our lives are meant to be celebrated every day. Father's Day is the perfect occasion to shower them with love and affection, a miniature reflection of what they do for us every day. Father's Day is observed on different dates across the world. In India, it is celebrated on the third Sunday of the month of June. This year, it falls on June 15.