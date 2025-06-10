When is Father's Day 2025? Know date, history, significance, celebration and more to mark the special day

Father's Day 2025: Like mothers, our fathers also play an important role in our lives. They shape our future by inculcating the right values and helping us develop a healthy and positive lifestyle. Father's Day is celebrated annually across the globe to honour our dads and appreciate their presence in our lives. If you are planning to make Father's Day memorable for your dad, here's everything you need to know about this special day. Father's Day 2025: This year, Father's Day falls on June 15. (Freepik)

Father's Day 2025: Date

Father's Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of June. This year, it falls on June 15.

While many countries, including India, celebrate the festival on the third Sunday of June, a few other countries like Croatia, Italy, Portugal, and Spain have already observed Father's Day on March 19.

Father's Day 2025: History and significance

It is believed that Father's Day originated after a heartfelt initiative started by Sonora Smart Dodd in Spokane, Washington, in 1910. A 1909 Mother's Day lecture caught Dodd's attention and inspired her to celebrate the fathers, too.

She decided to start marking Father's Day, inspired by her father's role in raising her and her siblings as a single parent. However, it took some time for the holiday to be celebrated widely. In 1972, Father's Day finally gained official recognition in the United Nations.

The festival holds significance because it honours the role a father or father figure plays in their child's life. A dad teaches his kids values that shape their future, his actions inspire their integrity, his patience builds their character, and he is one of their first confidantes. Therefore, Father's Day reminds us to always cherish our fathers.

Father's Day 2025: Celebrations

Father's Day is celebrated with fervour every year. You can mark the occasion by spending quality time with him. You can also prepare unique gifts for him, like having a movie night, gifting him books, or doing acts of service like checking off items from his to-do list, and more. If you care about his health, you can also buy a gym membership for him to improve his health or promise to go to the gym with him at least twice a week.