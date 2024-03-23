Happy Holi 2024: Jokes, funny wishes, quotes, memes, one-liners to share with loved ones

Holi, the festival of colours, has long been associated with fun and laughter. Sharing funny jokes, shayaris (couplets), and pulling each other's leg has been part of the tradition since decades. Ever since the advent of WhatsApp and other social media platforms, creativity around Holi has especially soared. It has become customary to exchange hilarious text and video messages among friends and family during the Holi season and some of them are sure to trigger belly aching laughter. (Also read | Holi 2024: Why do we celebrate Holi? Know history and significance of the festival of colours) Happy Holi 2024: This year the festival of colours will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, 2024 giving many an extended weekend to soak in the myriad hues of the festival(Freepik)

Holi is almost here. This year the festival of colours will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, 2024 giving many an extended weekend to soak in the myriad hues of the festival. Whether you're looking to tickle funny bones with hilarious jokes, share heartwarming wishes, or simply brighten your loved ones' day with funny quotes, memes, or witty one-liners, we've got you covered.

Happy Holi 2024: Jokes, funny messages, memes to share

1. Aavashyak soochna! Holi mein itne bhi purane kapde mat pahal lena

Ki jisse koi tumhe roti haath mein thamakar chala jaaye

Happy Holi

2. Jo log bura na mano Holi hai, ye kehkar aap par rang daal dete hain, Diwali aane par aap bhi bura naa mano Diwali hai kehkar un par cracker daal dena

3. There will always be that one guy who screams in the middle - 'Holi Hai' just so everyone doesn't get confused and start thinking it's Diwali.

Happy Holi! Funny messages and memes to share(Instagram)

4. Aaj naa nahane ka koi bahana nahi chalega kyunki aaj sab par bahut sara rang girega. Holi ki dher saari shubh kamnaayen

5. Playing Holi without colours is like eating cake without frosting.

6. The good thing about Holi is that you have at least one reason to take a bath. Wishing you a very Happy Holi my dear.

7. Why did the Holi colour bring a ladder? Because it wanted to reach new heights of fun!

Happy Holi 2024: Hilarious memes to share with your loved ones(Instagram)

8. Why was the broom unhappy on Holi? Because it was always sweeping up after the colours!

9. What did the Holi colour say to the paintbrush? 'You bring out the artist in me!'

10. Why did the tomato turn red during Holi? Because it saw the salad dressing!

Happy Holi

11. Why did the Holi color become a detective? Because it loved solving 'hue'dunits!

12. Why did the math teacher bring his students to the Holi party? So they could learn about fractions of colours.