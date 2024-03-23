Respiratory health during Holi: A guide to safeguard your lungs while celebrating festival of colours

Holi, the much-awaited festival of colours is almost here and soon the air will be filled with the vibrant hues of celebration. Amid all the excitement and the celebratory vibes, it's important to take measures to safeguard our respiratory health from the potential hazards posed by harmful chemicals present in some traditional Holi colours. Unlike earlier times when Holi colours were made with elements of nature, nowadays they are full of chemicals, heavy metals, broken glass fragments, and pesticides. These harmful substances can make their way to the lungs and cause a range of health issues. To ensure a safe and enjoyable Holi, it's imperative to take safety measures and ensure protection for this very crucial organ in the body and prevent respiratory issues. (Also read | Holi 2024: Harmful effects of chemical Holi colours on your health, tips for a safe celebration) Here's a useful guide to safeguard your lungs while immersing yourself in the colours of Holi. (Shutterstock)

"Holi colours have heavy metals like lead, which can cause disabilities and is particularly dangerous for children. Chromium, another common component, can lead to bronchitis, asthma, and allergies. Mercury impacts kidney, liver, and foetal health. Iron can increase skin sensitivity to light, while silica can lead to dry skin. These compounds, when inhaled, can aggravate existing respiratory conditions or cause new ones," says Pulmonologist Dr. Kutty Sharada Vinod, Karuna Hospital, Delhi.

Dr. Kutty Sharada Vinod shares a useful guide to safeguard your lungs while immersing yourself in the colours of Holi.

1. Go natural

Opt for natural and organic colours made from flowers, herbs, and eco-friendly materials. These alternatives are devoid of harmful chemicals and are gentle on both skin and respiratory passages. Synthetic colours, on the other hand, contain irritants that can trigger respiratory distress, especially in individuals with pre-existing conditions.

2. Protective measures

Wear a well-fitted mask or scarf made of breathable material to shield your nose and mouth from inhaling colour particles. Ensure adequate ventilation indoors during Holi festivities to minimise exposure to airborne pollutants and colours. Consider using air purifiers equipped with HEPA filters to cleanse indoor air and reduce respiratory irritants.

3. Precautions during Holika Dahan

Holika Dahan, the traditional bonfire ritual, releases smoke and pollutants into the atmosphere. To mitigate respiratory risks, stay indoors or maintain a safe distance from bonfires to avoid inhaling smoke and particulate matter. Keep windows closed and use exhaust fans to prevent outdoor pollutants from entering indoor spaces.

4. Limit alcohol intake

Alcohol consumption during Holi celebrations can exacerbate respiratory symptoms and impair lung function. It's advisable to limit alcohol consumption, especially if you have asthma or other respiratory conditions, to minimise respiratory distress.

5. Exercise and respiratory health

Engaging in indoor physical activities can enhance lung capacity and respiratory function. Incorporate breathing exercises, yoga, or indoor workouts to strengthen respiratory muscles and improve lung efficiency. Monitor your breathing patterns and seek medical advice if you experience any respiratory discomfort during or after physical exertion.

6. Be aware of symptoms

Be vigilant about respiratory symptoms such as wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, or chest tightness. Prompt action includes seeking medical attention if respiratory symptoms persist or worsen post-Holi celebrations. Follow prescribed treatments and medication regimens to manage respiratory conditions effectively.