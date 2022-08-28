Hartalika Teej 2022 fasting rules: Dos and don'ts to remember during the fast

Hartalika Teej 2022: Hartalika Teej, the third of the three famous Teejs that are celebrated in the months of Sawan and Bhadrapada months, is around the corner. After Hariyali Teej and Kajari Teej, women who observe the fast on Hartalika Teej are busy making preparations for one of the most important festivals of Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and some parts of Madhya Pradesh. Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on August 30 (Tuesday) this year. (Also read: Hartalika Teej 2022: Celeb-inspired outfit ideas to celebrate the festival)

Hartalika Teej Vrat is observed during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month and on this day, makeshift statues of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati are made with the sand and worshipped for marital bliss. Unmarried girls who wish to find a suitable husband also keep the fast. Hartalika Teej fasting is one of the most difficult ones as it's mostly nirjala (without water) and women who observe it go without water and food for almost 24 hours. An exception can be made for pregnant women and those who are sick for whom fruits and water is permitted, depending on the rituals an individual family follow.

On this day, shringar samagri like mehndi, bichua, kajal, bindi, bangles are offered to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva; fruits and sweets that are offered must be 3 in number. Women generally dress up in the shades of green and red.

Harat means abduction and Talika means a female friend. As per a legend, a friend of Goddess Parvati abducted her and took her to the thick forest so that her father cannot marry her to Lord Vishnu against her wish. First Teej after marriage is considered very special and elaborate celebrations are conducted.

Whether you are keeping Hartalika Teej for the first time or not, here are all the fasting rules, dos and don'ts that you must keep in mind to get blessings of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati:

1. Nahay Khay

A day before the festival, it is advised to take a bath, wash your hair properly and wear fresh clothes before doing puja and taking sankalp for the next day's fast. You must eat only after doing the puja. Meals should be prepared with utmost cleanliness and food that is not allowed during fast like brinjal or masoor dal should not be consumed. Some rituals are similar to jyutiya and chhath.

2. Sargi

Before beginning the fast, a Sargi of healthy foods like juice, fruits, nuts, glucose, and tea should be had. All this must be consumed before Suryodaya or sunrise between 2:30 am to 4am. Sargi is also eaten during the festival of Karwa Chauth and is generally sent by folks in mayka or sasural.

Sargi is an important ritual also because the healthy food will keep you energised during the day.

3. Rules for pregnant and sick women

In case you are suffering from a health issue, pregnant, or feel you would not be able to stay hungry for a long time, then you can have fruit juice or any fruit after puja once in a day. Having frequent meals during fasting however is not permitted. Pregant women must take fruits, juice, tea or whatever they feel is important for their health while they are fasting.

4. Solah Shringar

Solah Shringar is very important during Teej. Sindoor, mangalsutra, bichua, bindi, bangles all are important for married women. Women generally buy these makeup products few days prior to the festival along with their friends and family members. One should also offer solah shringar to maa Parvati and pray for their husband and family members' long lives. One should wear colour like green, red, and any colour which has an element of black should be avoided.

5. Makeshift statues of Lord Shiva and family

Statues of Lord Shiva, Maa Parvati and Lord Ganesha must be made with sand and kept in the puja area. If it is not possible to make such idols, one can keep pictures of them for puja.

6. Should fasting be done during menstruation?

Teej fasting can be done during your menstrual cycle and the puja must be performed from a distance with the help of a family member.

7. Best time for Teej Puja

It is best to perform Teej puja in the morning but if for some reason you are not able to do that, you can do the puja in pradosh kal during evening. It is best to perform Teej puja in a group rather than alone.

8. How to break the fast

Teej puja vrat paran should be done in the morning before sunrise. Women can break the fast with soaked black gram and cucumber. An elaborate meal is prepared after that and eaten by everyone in the family. On this day, women also sing folk songs related to monsoon and have a merry time.

