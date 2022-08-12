Kajari Teej 2022: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, history, celebrations, rituals and all you need to know

Kajari Teej 2022: The auspicious festival of Kajari Teej is almost here, and Hindus across the globe are gearing up to celebrate the festival with pomp. Teej is one of the most celebrated and loved festivals in India. Hindus celebrate three Teej festivals, in a year, including Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej. The occasion is marked by women in North Indian states, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. They pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and observe a nirjala fast (without food and water) for the well-being of their husbands. Kajari Teej is also known as Badi Teej as opposed to Chhoti Teej, also known as Hariyali Teej.

Kajari Teej 2022 Date and Shubh Muhurat:

Kajari Teej, known as Kajali Teej, Kajri Teej or Boorhi Teej, comes after fifteen days of Hariyali Teej, three days after Raksha Bandhan and five days before Krishna Janmashtami. It is observed during the Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month or Shravana month. (Also Read: Teej special: Lip-smacking desserts to celebrate the festival)

This year, Kajari Teej falls on Sunday, August 14, 2022. The Tritiya tithi will begin at 12:53 am on August 14 and end at 10:35 pm on the same day.

Kajari Teej 2022 History, Significance and Celebrations:

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati wanted to marry Lord Shiva, and she did severe penance to make her wish come true. It is believed that one can get the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati - the divine representation of a happily married couple - on this day by worshipping them and keeping fasts.

Women celebrate Kajari Teej by singing folk songs about short separation from their husbands. They also observe a nirjala fast and pray for the long lives of their husband. Women also perform a sacred puja of the neem tree amid various rituals and traditions. Additionally, unmarried women can observe the Teej vrat to wish for a desired life partner.

Kajari Teej 2022 Rituals:

On this day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath. Fasting women should place clay idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on a red cloth and worship them by performing aarti, lighting incense sticks and lamps. One should also offer 16 items related to married women to Maa Parvati, present Bel leaves, cow's milk, Ganga water and Dhatura to Lord Shiva, and listen to the story of Shiv-Gauri's wedding.