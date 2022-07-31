Happy Hariyali Teej 2022: Best SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes, Facebook status to greet family and friends

Hariyali Teej falls on the Shukla Paksha of the month of Shravana, two days before Naga Panchami and this year, it will be celebrated on July 31 in India. The Hindu festival is observed especially by the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand where married women keep fast and worship Shiva to pray for the blessings and longevity of their family members, including their husbands.

It is believed that when fasting and worshipping in Shravana is extremely auspicious hence, unmarried women also observe a fast on this day to pray for getting a good husband. Married women visit their parents’ home, wearing preferably green sarees and seek the blessings of their parents, make new swings and sing Teej folk songs.

Sindhara, a bucket of gifts is presented to the married women by their parents which contains homemade sweets, Ghewar, Henna, bangles. Here are some of the best SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes and Facebook status to greet your family, friends and loved ones on Hariyali Teej, also known as Chhoti Teej and Shravana Teej:

1. On the auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej, may Mahadev and Devi Parvati bless you and your spouse with happiness, peace, good health, wealth and prosperity.

2. This Hariyali Teej, may Mahadev and Parvati Ji destroy all your sorrows and eliminate all the troubles. Happy Hariyali Teej.

3. Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman’s love and sacrifice. Let’s celebrate the festival with happiness and joy. Happy Hariyali Teej

4. May the magic of Teej bring lots of happiness, love and joy in your life. Happy Teej! Wishing you and your life partner a very blissful married life. Happy Hariyali Teej.

5. Discover your hidden strengths and connect with the inner self as you meditate. May Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati bless you and your husband with everything you both have wished for. Happy Hariyali Teej.

6. May Parvati fulfill all your wishes and you get a loving husband like the mighty Shiva. Happy Teej 2022!

7. May the festival of Hariyali Teej fill your life with joy and happiness. I wish good health and prosperity to you are your family. Wish you a very Happy Hariyali Teej to all!

8. May the blessings of Mahadev and Mata Parvati always stay with you and your family. Here’s wishing you a blissful Hariyali Teej!

9. I hope Pravati accepts your prayers and fasting and bless you are your family with happiness and health. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings!

10. Warm wishes and happiness to all the women fasting on this auspicious day. Enjoy Teej and have fun!