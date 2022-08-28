Hartalika Teej 2022: Celeb-inspired outfit ideas to celebrate the festival

Hartalika Teej 2022: The auspicious festival of Hartalika Teej is here. This year it will be celebrated on August 30, 2022. All around the nation, many Hindu ladies observe it. Devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day and offer prayers for a long and happy marriage. On this occasion, married ladies observe a fast and offer prayers for the long lives of their husbands. (Also read: Hartalika Teej 2022: Celeb-inspired outfit ideas)

On this day, married ladies wear vibrant new attires, adorn their hands with wonderful henna designs, wear stunning jewellery, and celebrate the event with jubilant dancing and singing. Women enjoy wearing ethnic clothing like lehengas or anarkali suits, and one of the most popular colours during teej is green. If you're still unsure of your teej attire. Choose your perfect Teej dress by taking inspiration from these Bollywood divas as they undoubtedly know how to rock any event.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is in the mood for festive fashion. The actor is an absolute fashionista and her gorgeous outfits are perfect festive inspiration. Her yellow ethnic ensemble is a perfect festive vibe. The pastel coloured sleeveless embellished kurta with V neck and sharara with gootta patti work paired with a net dupatta is a perfect Teej outfit. It's unique and will definitely make heads turn. You can complete the look with shimmer makeup, neat bun and studded choker necklace.

2. Mouni Roy

2. Mouni Roy

You can take inspiration from Mouni Roy and dress up in swan coloured Anarkali dress. Elegant white anakalis are perfect for every traditional occasion. Choose an embroided anarkali which will add elegance to the look. Pair it with a heavy statement necklace in a contrasting colour to give your outfit a glam look. Keep you hair and make up minimal to get the best Hartalika Teej look.

3. Tamannaah Bhatia

3. Tamannaah Bhatia

If you love wearing saree then this Teej, give your saree a new look by taking inspiration from Tamannaah Bhatia. The green ombre chiffon saree finished with delicate silver embroidery is a perfect Teej vibes. Ditch your traditional blouses and try a fashionable fluted chiffon blouse uplifted with subtle mirror work on the neckline and waist. Complete the outfit with matching coloured earrings and add few statement rings on the hand. Nude makeup and messy hairdo will go perfect with the outfit.

4. Sanjana Sanghi

4. Sanjana Sanghi

Florals are always trendy and if you want to try something different this Teej then take cue from Sanjana Sanghi's floral co-ord set outfit. The satin floral pattern with shades of green and pink looks beautiful and the full length satin jacket add drama to the outfit and looks chic and super trendy. Complete the look with a sleek bun and a pair of statement hooped earrings. You will definitely steel the show with this outfit.

5. Shraddha Kapoor

5. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's lehenga might serve as the ideal source of Teej inspiration for you if you want to seem glitzy and elegant. Put on a lehenga and elaborately embroidered blouse, then finish off the look with a simple green dupatta. The outfit will be finished off with hoop earrings, black stilettos, and a messy hairstyle. The heavy green outfit is a perfect Teej vibes with a glam and fancy look.

