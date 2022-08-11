Independence Day 2022: Fun activities to do with kids

Independence Day 2022: The special day is almost here. On this day, our country achieved independence and broke the shackles of two hundred years of the British rule. With the blood and sweat of our freedom fighters, we achieved this independence that we enjoy till today. Every year, Independence Day is celebrated all over India with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp on August 15. This is the day to go back in time and respect the sacrifices done by the freedom fighters, look back at history and respect the independence that was given to us.

Every year, lots of functions keeping in mind the patriotic theme is observed in places, from schools to colleges to offices. The Indian flag is hoisted and patriotic songs are sung to observe the special day. It is important to instill the love for the country and the value of freedom in the kids from an early age. We have curated a list of activities that you can do with your kids on the special day and take them back in history:

Flag hoisting: With the national anthem being sung, the Indian flag is hoisted in neighbourhoods, schools, and even in home terraces. On this day, you can hoist the flag with your kid by your side and let him/her feel the pride of seeing the tricolour flying high.

Back to history: Sit with your kid and narrate tales of freedom struggle and the sacrifices that our freedom fighters did to achieve the independence.

Drama: Dress up as the freedom fighters from history and perform a drama together to educate your kid about the rich heritage and history of our country.

Patriotic songs: Teach patriotic songs to your kids and perform together to family and friends.

Movies: From Mother India to Mangal Pandey, there are a range of patriotic films that give us a glimpse of the struggle that went in achieving the freedom that we enjoy today. Watch the films with your kid and let him go back in history.