Kate Middleton plays piano for first public performance at Christmas carol service: Watch her smashing video here

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, gave a delightful surprise performance during her Together at Christmas carol service broadcast. The Duchess' smashing debut featured her playing the piano with singer Tom Walker, who performed his poignant holiday song, For Those Who Can't Be Here, at the event.

The official Instagram account of Kensington Palace shared a short snippet of the Duchess playing the piano with Tom Walker and his band at the Westminster Abbey for the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas event. "A very special performance of 'For Those Who Can't Be Here' with @IAmTomWalker for #TogetherAtChristmas," they captioned the post.

Kate played the piano beautifully during the set, and the video is a sight to behold. The YouTube page of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also posted a full version of the performance. Watch the full video here:

The performance took place in The Chapter House inside Westminster Abbey. "The song was played as part of the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, a carol service that reflected upon the difficult past 18 months for people across our nation, and particularly for those who might be more vulnerable, isolated or have limited access to support," the YouTube description of the video said.

Kate Middleton learned the piano as a child and took "great comfort" in playing music throughout the pandemic, a Royal source told the People. Additionally, it was the Duchess' idea to play at the service. "The Duchess recognises the powerful way in which music brings people together - especially during difficult times. For these reasons, she was keen to be part of Tom's performance in this way," the source added.

Kate Middleton playing the piano at the carol service.

Tom Walker, who performed with the Duchess, talked about the experience and said, "Without doubt, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I thought she absolutely smashed the performance; it's not easy to just jump behind a piano with a bunch of musicians you've never played with before and record live takes to camera, but she completely nailed it."

Kate Middleton and Prince William's official Instagram page also shared several snippets from the carol service that brought together many inspirational individuals for a night of wonderful carols and music. The event also celebrated the goodwill, acts of kindness, love, empathy, and compassion which have helped people come through these difficult times.

What do you think of the Duchess of Cambridge's performance?