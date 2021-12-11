Kate Middleton-Prince William's new Christmas pic from private holiday features George, Charlotte with a grownup Louis

Christmas is almost here, and so is Prince William and Kate Middleton's annual family Christmas card photo. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kickstarted this year's holiday season by continuing the tradition of sharing a family portrait with the world. However, this one is different, as the new picture was clicked during the family's private vacation to Jordan.

The official Instagram handle of the couple, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, shared this year's Christmas card photo with the caption, "Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year's Christmas card." The picture shows William and Kate with their three kids - Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 - sitting in a desert landscape.

The family wore casual ensembles for the official portrait and smiled brightly for the camera. Kensington Palace released the picture with a statement that reads, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Jordan earlier this year."

The picture shows Prince William dressed in an olive green polo shirt with khaki shorts and Kate Middleton wearing an olive green button-down midi dress. George wore a camouflage shirt with shorts, Charlotte a check print frock and Louis a printed polo and shorts.

According to People, Jordan holds significance for Kate as she lived there for two years as a child when her father worked for British Airways. Moreover, Prince William also visited the country as a working Royal.

The Royal family, including Kate and William, usually joins Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham for Christmas celebrations. Last year, however, the traditional gathering was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

