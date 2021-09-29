Kate Middleton is a Golden Goddess at No Time To Die premiere, Daniel Craig calls her jolly lovely

Is it a Bond Girl or the Duchess of Cambridge? This is the question many asked as Kate Middleton arrived on the red carpet to attend the world premiere of Daniel Craig's No Time To Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, in London.

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, accompanied Kate Middleton at the premiere. The Royal chose a dazzling gown for the event and looked like a literal Golden Goddess.

Kate Middleton slipped into a custom-made dazzling Jenny Packham gown with sheer panels and gold sequin detailing to attend the premiere, held at the Royal Albert Hall. She brought the modern movie glitz and glamour to the red carpet with her head-turning look. The Duchess accessorised her attire with bespoke gold plated earrings and metallic gold heels.

Take a look at the pictures:

Kate's gown featured a plunging neckline and patterned sequin detailing. The cape, attached to the shoulders, added much-needed drama to her red-carpet look.

The Duchess tied her hair into a stunning updo, and for glam, went with her signature minimal make-up, smoky eyes and blushed cheeks. She even got a compliment from the 007 himself. According to People, Daniel Craig told her she looked "jolly lovely."

While Kate was as graceful as ever in the custom Jenny Packham creation, Prince William also looked dashing in his James Bond–esque tuxedo. He wore a black velvet jacket, black pants, a classic white dress shirt, bow tie and formal shoes.

No Time To Die is the 25th Bond film and Daniel Craig's last after 15 years in the role. The premiere was also attended by Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux and Ana de Armas.

According to the Kensington Palace official social media account, the world premiere "will benefit charities supporting serving and former members of the three intelligence agencies: the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service, and GCHQ."

