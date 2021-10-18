Kate Middleton recycles favourite lavender gown from 10 years ago for Earthshot Prize Awards

Kate Middleton has always been an outfit repeater. The Duchess of Cambridge loves recycling her favourite ensembles while attending various red carpet events around the world. The Royal surprised her fans with a stunning fashion moment as she attended the first Earthshot Prize awards ceremony with Prince William.

On Sunday, Prince William hosted the 2021 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony - an eco-friendly event to celebrate environment leaders working to save and protect the planet. For the occasion, Kate re-wore a fan-favourite Alexander McQueen lavender gown from 10 years ago.

Reportedly, the Duchess and the Duke had specifically asked all the attendees not to purchase any new clothing for the ceremony, and Kate followed the guidelines too. She looked incredibly gorgeous in the ensemble, which she had earlier donned to a black-tie BAFTA event in Los Angeles back in 2011.

For the 2021 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, Kate wore a pleated lavender chiffon dress with a gold embellished belt. The gown is from McQueen's 2011 ready-to-wear collection and features a boat neckline and half sleeves. The Duchess looked like she walked straight out of a fairytale in her gown.

Kate accessorised her look with an emerald and diamond ring, pretty oval earrings, and side-swept wavy locks. She kept her make-up minimal and rounded it off with her signature subtle smoky eyes.

Here's a look at Kate's 2011 look, a few months after her wedding and two years before she welcomed her first child, Prince George. At that time, Kate wore the dress with a silver embellished belt, rings, a bracelet, starry earrings, and an embellished clutch.

Meanwhile, the ceremony was attended by celebrities including Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, and Emma Watson. The 2021 Earthshot Prize awards will be celebrated as an annual event for the next ten years. Each year, five scientists, activists, and organisations around the world will be awarded prizes of USD 1.3 million to further their environmental efforts.

