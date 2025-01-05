Menu Explore
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: When will it start? Check dates of Shahi snan, history, significance and more

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Jan 05, 2025 02:48 PM IST

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, from January 13 to February 26, invites pilgrims for purification and spiritual growth at the sacred Triveni Sangam.

Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest and most sacred gatherings in Hinduism, occurs once every twelve years. In 2025, millions of devotees will converge in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to partake in this auspicious event. Pilgrims will have the opportunity to cleanse themselves spiritually by taking a ritual bath at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythological Saraswati rivers. Here's everything you need to know, from the event's dates to its rich history. (Also read: Prayagraj gears up for Maha Kumbh Mela; preparations for one of the largest Hindu festivals underway: See pics )

The 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj will take place from January 13 to February 26.(PTI)
The 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj will take place from January 13 to February 26.(PTI)

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Key dates for holy baths

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is set to begin on January 13, 2025, with the Paush Purnima Snan, and will conclude on February 26, 2025, aligning with Maha Shivratri.

Important bathing dates:

Important Bathing DatesOccasion
January 13, 2025Paush Purnima Snan (Opening Day)
January 15, 2025Makar Sankranti Snan
January 29, 2025Mauni Amavasya Snan (Royal Bath/Shahi Snan)
February 3, 2025Basant Panchami Snan (Royal Bath/Shahi Snan)
February 12, 2025Maghi Purnima Snan
February 26, 2025 Maha Shivratri Snan (Concluding Day)

These sacred bathing rituals, or Shahi Snans, are believed to purify the soul and wash away sins, making them the spiritual highlights of the event.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 history

The origins of the Kumbh Mela trace back to Hindu mythology, specifically the legend of Samudra Manthan, or the churning of the ocean. According to ancient scriptures, this celestial event was a collaborative effort between the Devas (gods) and Asuras (demons) to retrieve Amrit, the nectar of immortality.

Saints of Shri Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhara during a religious procession in Prayagraj.(ANI)
Saints of Shri Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhara during a religious procession in Prayagraj.(ANI)

During the process, a Kumbh (pot) filled with sacred nectar emerged. To safeguard it from the demons, Lord Vishnu, disguised as Mohini, seized the pot and fled. Along his journey, a few drops of the nectar spilt at four places: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik, making them holy sites for the Kumbh Mela. These four sites became sacred, hosting the Kumbh Mela on a rotating basis.

Significance of Maha Kumbh Mela

Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) holds immense spiritual significance due to its mythological roots and geography. It is home to the Triveni Sangam—the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers—revered as one of Hinduism's holiest sites. The Kumbh Mela follows a 12-year cycle based on the celestial positions of the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter.

Artists perform during the 'Chavni Pravesh' by 'sadhus' of 'Shri Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani', the royal entry procession for Maha Kumbh Mela.(PTI)
Artists perform during the 'Chavni Pravesh' by 'sadhus' of 'Shri Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani', the royal entry procession for Maha Kumbh Mela.(PTI)

The 2025 Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj is especially rare, occurring once every 144 years. This unique alignment is believed to make it an exceptionally auspicious time for prayers and rituals. Pilgrims take a holy dip in the rivers, seeking purification and moksha (liberation). Beyond its religious significance, the Kumbh Mela reflects India's rich cultural heritage, uniting millions in a grand celebration of faith, devotion, and harmony.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 key riruals

Shahi snan (royal bath): A sacred dip performed by saints, including Naga sadhus and spiritual leaders, in the holy rivers. It is believed to cleanse sins and bestow divine blessings.

Sankirtan and bhajans: Devotees sing hymns, chants, and bhajans, filling the atmosphere with spiritual energy and devotion.

Yoga and meditation: Pilgrims participate in yoga and meditation sessions to achieve physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Spiritual discourses: Renowned scholars and spiritual leaders deliver sermons and philosophical talks, offering insights into religion, spirituality, and life.

Follow Us On