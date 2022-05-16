Narada Jayanti 2022: Date, significance, celebration of the festival

Narada Jayanti 2022: Narada Jayanti is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Narada Muni, in the month of Vaisakh during Krishna Paksha on the first day of Pratipada tithi. Narada Muni, who's depicted as a wise and mischievous sage in many mythological tales, is known as the messenger of God who travels to all the three lokas - Akash, Prithvi and Patal, communicating important information. A devotee of Lord Narayana, a form of Vishnu, Narada Muni is known to be a singer by heart and carries musical instrument veena with him which is named Mahathi.

Date

Narada Jayanti is being celebrated on May 17 this year.

How Narada Jayanti is celebrated

Devotees of Narada Muni keep a fast on this day and consume only milk products and fruits, abstaining from pulses and cereals. A bath is taken before sunrise and new clothes are worn before puja. Both Lord Vishnu and Narada Muni are worshipped on this day and chandan, tulsi leaves, kumkum, incense sticks, flowers and sweets are offered.

The day is primarily observed in northern India but some parts of Southern India celebrate it too. There are a couple of temples of Narada Muni in Karnataka that host Narada Jayanti celebrations on this day.

Why Narada Muni doesn't stay at one place

There is an interesting story about why Narada Muni doesn't stay at one place and keeps roaming. Apparently the sage got cursed by Prajapati Daksha to not have a family and a fixed place to stay. It so happened that when Brahma populated and created the world, he made Daksha the ruler of all living being on Earth and tasked him to populate the earth with satvik beings or pure souls and establish rules wherever necessary.

Following the orders of Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu, Daksha's wife Panchajani gave birth to ten thousand sons who were pure and of high character. They were ordered by their father to add to the satvik population but they were asked to perform penance first. Narada Muni who was impressed by their devotion encouraged them to renounce the world and not get entangled in worldly ties. The brothers took his advice and continued their penance.

Daksha gave another attempt to create a satvik population and this time his wife gave birth to 1,000 sons who were also advised to perform penance first before getting into worldy affairs. But the cycle repeated as Narada Muni encouraged them too for renouncing the world and do sadhna. When Prajapati Daksha got to know about Narada Muni's role in this, he cursed him to wander around the world and not have his own family.