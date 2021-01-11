This Lohri, celebs look forward to new beginnings

From community celebrations, dhols and huge bonfires, to dressing up in traditional attire, meeting family and friends to feeling the change in the air, ahead of Lohri, celebs talk about thier Lohri celebrations this year.

Karan Wahi

In Mumbai, Lohri celebrations are usually with a small group of friends. Moreover, 2020 has taught us few lessons and the most important one is to be careful and maintain social distance. Lohri in Delhi used to be with family and cousins which I always looked forward to.

Shraddha Arya

Every year, in our building premise we have a beautiful Lohri celebration, where we light the fire and do the puja. My family and neighbours will come together to celebrate this year. I remember, celebrations in Delhi means a huge function with all my cousins getting together. Lohri is close to my heart as my dadi sings songs which she taught us too.

Jay Bhanushali

Last year would have been my daughter Tara’s first Lohri but I think she wasn’t well or too young so we didn’t celebrate with her. So, this year will be special as we will celebrate with her and do all the rituals. It will be a family affair as we will attend the Lohri function in our building complex. It won’t be as grand as always due to coronavirus..

Surbhi Chandna

I look forward to performing all the rituals around the Lohri bonfire. I try to pack up quickly and reach home to be with family and friends and enjoy the revelry. We have dhols, dance, yummy food, but this year I think we might make a small bonfire and offer popcorns, til ladoos, peanuts, puffed rice, gajak and jaggery into the fire. Lohri also signifies new beginning and for me, good things have happened. I will miss the community feeling and the high energy on Lohri.

Kavita Kaushik

I am in Uttarakhand and will celebrate Lohri with family in the snow, which I hope it doesn’t put out our bonfire. The traditional rituals and customs I will miss is wearing a Patiala salwar kameez and dressing up. I will be covered from head to toe in woollen wear as it is very cold here right now.

