World Leprosy Day 2024: Leprosy is a disease that affects skin and nerves. Also known as Hansen's Disease, Leprosy is a chronic infectious disease. It also affects the upper respiratory tract and the eyes. The symptoms of Leprosy are blisters, loss of colour, rashes, reduced sensation of touch, loss of temperature sensation, nerve injury, weight loss and pain in the joints. Leprosy, caused by the infection of bacterium Mycobacterium leprae, is curable in nature. However, it is important to create awareness about the disease at an early stage so that the patients can opt for cure. World Leprosy Day 2024: Date, history, significance(File/Representative Photo)

Every year, World Leprosy Day is celebrated to create awareness about this disease and explore the treatment options. As we celebrate the special day today, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, World Leprosy Day is celebrated on the last Sunday of the month of January. This year, World Leprosy Day falls on January 28, which is being celebrated on a Sunday.

History:

In 1954, French Journalist Raoul Follereau established World Leprosy Day to be celebrated to campaign to create awareness about this disease and explore the treatment options available that can provide the patients with a better life. The day was chosen by the Journalist as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi who had compassion and empathy for people affected with this disease.

Significance:

The theme of this year's World Leprosy Day is – Beat Leprosy. This theme is chosen to beat the stigma associated with the disease, as well as create awareness about it. "The aim of observing the World Leprosy Day is to create awareness against the stigma attached to the disease, by making the general community aware that it is a disease spread by a type of bacteria and it can be easily cured," wrote World Health Organisation on their official website.