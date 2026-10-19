Bengaluru's secret cafe: 16 strangers in 1 apartment with themed menus, specialty coffee and zero awkwardness

I consider myself an experience junkie — specifically for that slow, intentional cafe culture. The hiss of the espresso wand, the low hum of strangers talking, that thrill of walking into a room where you know no one. In a city like Bengaluru — where everyone is over-scheduled and friend circles keep shifting — I'm always hunting for that elusive ‘third space’ (that social hangout distinct from home and work). Also read | I dined with chef Kunal Kapur at his new Bengaluru restaurant: 3.5 hours, 8 courses, 1 serious tofu conversation

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So when a post flickered across my Instagram feed a few weeks ago — a proposition that read, "We're turning our beautiful apartment into a tiny 16-seater cafe, a third space built for slow conversations, soft music, warm lighting, and meeting interesting people over coffee and bites. No loud crowds. No rushed cafe energy. Just a cosy home full of strangers hanging out over drinks, sweet treats, savoury bites, music and good conversation" — I sent a direct message and somehow got one of 16 seats.

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The After Hours living room: sculptural seating, soft lighting, and intentional calm.

Welcome to After Hours: an actual living room

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{{^usCountry}} Walking to a stranger's apartment to meet 15 other strangers should feel strange. It didn't. The door opened to something closer to the lobby of a boutique hotel than a living room. Curated earth tones, warm ambient lighting, contemporary seating, an expansive skyline view. Impeccably clean. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Walking to a stranger's apartment to meet 15 other strangers should feel strange. It didn't. The door opened to something closer to the lobby of a boutique hotel than a living room. Curated earth tones, warm ambient lighting, contemporary seating, an expansive skyline view. Impeccably clean. {{/usCountry}}

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This is After Hours, the twice-a-month pop-up home cafe by Ria Kumbhat and Siddharth Gandhi, both 31.

The hosts are two CAs

The couple — both chartered accountants by day — might seem like unlikely hospitality savants. Ria, originally from Jaipur and raised in Abu Dhabi, is a portfolio manager. Siddharth, from Ballari, came to Bengaluru to study at Christ University and now works as a deals advisor. They have travelled to nearly 30 countries and describe themselves as 'type-A' perfectionists. And it shows.

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Host Ria with the Middle Eastern spread at After Hours.

They actually engineered the awkwardness out

In a regular cafe, the contract is simple: you order, you sip, you eat, you disappear behind a phone or laptop screen. At After Hours, you are there to talk. "When you walk in the door, we introduce guests to the whole group right away so nobody is awkwardly waiting around," Ria told HT Lifestyle, as Siddharth pulled a velvety pour-over behind a makeshift bar in their living room.

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"Before doing guest introductions, Siddharth and I introduce ourselves first. I feel that makes things a little informal and fun, so it doesn't go into a very serious mode where people feel hesitant," she added. Also read | Inside a hidden sanctuary in Bengaluru that isn't just a majestic members-only club but a whole new world

Shortly after arrival, we were split into pairs for five-minute speed chats, then tasked with introducing our partner to the room. My partner was a Gen Z woman who wants to be a sunglasses designer — earnest, ambitious, entirely outside my usual circle. That, precisely, is the point.

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Ria explained: “We wanted to create a space where people could build communities together. Especially in Bengaluru, it's very difficult to make plans — people are booked three weeks out. After the Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of our known circle has moved or travelled. We wanted a place where even after meeting, guests have an opportunity to connect and hang out outside.”

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Behind the soft-jazz veneer is a rigorous operation

Ria manages guest verification, scheduling, decor and the food menu. Siddharth is the barista and co-host. Prep happens all day Saturday, and they wake early Sunday to finish. But they have a rule: never more than two sittings a month. "We strictly limit it to two sessions per month. If it gets too mass, it loses its touch and intimacy," Siddharth said.

That perfectionism extends to the couple's apartment itself. Ria is, in her words, 'very OCD and cleanliness-oriented'. Her first concern about inviting strangers in: "Siddharth, mera white sofa! Uska kya karein (What about my white sofa)?"

Their compromise is a small, elegant sign: "White sofa. Coloured coffee. A 'stainful' love story. This white sofa is part of the decor tonight — please use the other seating around the house." And it has worked. "Not a single spill, touch wood. Guests know it's a home, so they naturally take care of the space," Ria shared.

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Siddharth on barista duty at After Hours.

The menu changes every 3-4 sittings, and it's personal

What keeps After Hours from becoming static is its constant reinvention. Every three or four sittings, the menu is overhauled around a new theme. It costs between ₹1,200 and ₹1,500 per person, depending on the theme — a small price for an evening that lingers.

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I went for their 'Middle Eastern edit', a culinary homage to Ria's years in Abu Dhabi: bowls of muhammara, silky hummus laced with olive oil, labneh with roasted cherry tomatoes, toum, crisp falafel and warm kuboos, fattoush salad, and pickled veggies. For dessert, dark chocolate ‘Dubai brownies’ topped with a crunchy pistachio layer, or ‘soguk baklava’ — cold baklava soaked in a creamy milk mixture and dusted with cocoa.

The drinks, like everything at After Hours, were intentional. The 'pistachio dream', an iced latte crowned with pistachio-caramel cold foam; the 'ruby rush', cranberry juice and soda water poured over iced espresso; and the 'coconut cloud matcha', iced coconut water topped with a creamy matcha cloud. Also read | Matcha bars of Bengaluru: These women founders are reshaping Bengaluru’s cafe culture

It felt like a house party without the awkward part

As afternoon turned to evening, the room changed. 16 strangers who tiptoed in at 3 pm were swapping Instagram handles and laughing at party games. Harshit, a software engineer from Mysuru who has lived in Bengaluru for five years and found After Hours on Reddit, put it simply: "Every other community event I go to has a specific agenda — board games, music jams, or tech networking. This is just fun. It feels like a house party, but without the awkwardness."

At 7 pm, right on schedule, Ria and Siddharth gently guided the evening to a close. Walking out into the cool Bengaluru night, I got it: After Hours is not really selling coffee or baklava. In a hyper-digital city, it is quietly curing urban loneliness — one 16-person sitting at a time.

The author was hosted by After Hours upon editorial invitation.