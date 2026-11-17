From iced coffees to mocktails, crystal-clear ice cubes have become a familiar sight at cafes and restaurants. However, when we fill an ice tray at home and leave it in the freezer, the resulting cubes often look white and cloudy. In this edition of ‘Everyday Explained,’ HT Lifestyle spoke to Chef Muskan Ajmani in Bangalore, to understand the science of ice formation.

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Why do homemade ice cubes turn white and cloudy? According to Chef Ajmani, the difference between cloudy homemade ice cubes and crystal-clear restaurant ice largely comes down to how the water is prepared and frozen. At home, we usually pour water straight into an ice tray and put it in the freezer. As the water freezes, tiny air bubbles get trapped inside, giving the ice its white, cloudy appearance.

Also we mostly use tap water for making ice that contain impurities including, calcium, fluoride, nitrates, magnesium, and other organic elements that are difficult to remove through regular filtration methods. These impurities are one of the reasons why homemade ice appears a bit cloudy.