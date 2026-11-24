Ever wondered how best to store the cereal you opened last week? You might reach for that box every morning, use a sachet of ketchup in one go or top up your coffee jar from a refill pouch. So when you are shopping for groceries, how do you choose packaging that keeps food fresh and cuts down on waste? ALSO READ: Leaving food out to cool? Dietitian shares common food storage mistakes to avoid food poisoning

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Let's settle this packaging dilemma once and for all. Kunal Bajaj, vice chairman of FoodPro Packaging, a venture of Jupiter Group, told HT Lifestyle what to look for in each type of pack. He explained when a resealable pouch can help keep food fresh, how refills let you reuse containers you already own and why single-use packs still make sense for some foods.

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Look at what the food needs to stay fresh and how you plan to use it. Bajaj said, “No single format can meet every consumer need. The right packaging depends on the product, its intended use and specific application requirements.”

When should you choose a resealable pouch?

Suppose you open a packet of chips and fold down the top, hoping the chips will still be crisp the next day. If they have already gone soft by then, a resealable pouch may come in handy. Bajaj recommended resealable pouches for snacks, dry fruits, cereals and pet food. You can take out as much as you need and seal the pouch again to limit how much air and moisture may reach the food left inside.

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “Zipper closures and easy-open formats help cut down product exposure to moisture, air and contaminants. For consumers juggling busy schedules, resealable packs also make it easier to use a product over a longer stretch of time rather than all at once.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Zipper closures and easy-open formats help cut down product exposure to moisture, air and contaminants. For consumers juggling busy schedules, resealable packs also make it easier to use a product over a longer stretch of time rather than all at once.” {{/usCountry}}

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Storing in resealable packaging, especially when you are on trips, keeps moisture out.

When does a refill pack make sense?

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Next is the refill pack. When you are running low on coffee, for example, you can buy a refill pouch and pour the coffee into the jar you already own. As with the Bajaj, refill pouches often use less packaging material than a new rigid container. How much waste they save also depends on whether you keep reusing the jar and whether your local recycling system can handle the empty pouch.

When is single-use packaging a practical choice?

If you are packing a sandwich for a train journey, a sachet gives you enough for one meal and saves you from carrying the whole bottle. “Single-use packaging still plays an important role, particularly where portability, portion control, food safety and shelf life matter most." For dairy products and ready-to-eat meals, the pack also has to protect the food on its way from the shop to your fridge. He pointed out that if using less packaging leaves the food more likely to spoil before you eat it, you could end up throwing away both the pack and its contents.

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