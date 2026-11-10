Priyanka Chopra flew Michelin-star chefs from London's Gymkhana to Los Angeles for her Diwali party

When you are Priyanka Chopra, and you are living thousands of kilometres away from home during Diwali, a takeaway container just isn't going to cut it. For her annual Diwali party in Los Angeles, she didn't just order catering. She flew an entire Michelin-star kitchen across the Atlantic. Also read | Priyanka Chopra hosts Diwali party at Los Angeles home in burgundy-and-gold strapless gown that merges Indian craft with Hollywood glamour

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In a November 10 Instagram video she posted, the actor shared that chefs from London's two-Michelin-star Gymkhana landed in LA and cooked until 2 am to pull off what might just be the most extra — and most delicious — Diwali dinner.

She turned her house into a whole vibe

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Priyanka and her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas, opened up their LA home for a starry night that felt less like a party and more like a fairytale. Guests, including actors Triptii Dimri and Sanya Malhotra, walked into a space that looked straight out of a palace. Think hundreds of glowing white candles lining the floors, marigold garlands cascading down the walls. Inside, ornate brass-and-gold lanterns hung from the ceiling, casting a golden glow over polished tiles and a very grand staircase. It was romantic, and regal.

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{{^usCountry}} Priyanka herself was a whole vibe in a burgundy-and-gold gown featuring intricate embroidery, off-the-shoulder straps, tassel details, and a dramatic corset-style lace-up back. She finished it with a neat bun wrapped in fresh white gajra, a classic maang tika, and statement earrings. Nick matched her perfectly in a crisp cream kurta-pyjama, paired with an embroidered sleeveless jacket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyanka herself was a whole vibe in a burgundy-and-gold gown featuring intricate embroidery, off-the-shoulder straps, tassel details, and a dramatic corset-style lace-up back. She finished it with a neat bun wrapped in fresh white gajra, a classic maang tika, and statement earrings. Nick matched her perfectly in a crisp cream kurta-pyjama, paired with an embroidered sleeveless jacket. {{/usCountry}}

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And then there was Malti Marie. Their daughter stole the show in a silver-and-white metallic lehenga with a backless top, long sheer dupatta, and tiny white hair bows. Before she changed into her festive look, she was spotted in a blue and white Cinderella dress, cutely saying, "I love the kitchen!" as Priyanka carried her through the prep. Also read | Sanya Malhotra ditches traditional lehenga for bold black and gold co-ord set by Masaba Gupta at Priyanka Chopra's Diwali party in LA

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Let's talk about the food, because Priyanka did not come to play

In the Instagram video from the night, Priyanka took the mic with Nick and explained exactly why this dinner meant so much to her. "Taking a moment to be together is the joy of Diwali, and Diwali is having friends and family together in sparkling outfits and amazing environments. So we wanted to create something special; we wanted to do it in our home," she said.

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Priyanka added, “The food today is exceptional. It's from a restaurant called Gymkhana in London. Extremely celebrated Indian food from London; the chefs have flown down from London. I just want to say that, you know, this food was made with a lot of love; these guys were here working till 2 o'clock in the morning preparing this food... every time we are in the UK, like we make it a point to make sure, you know, we go to Gymkhana and grab the food.”

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Sizzling tandoori grills, buttery curries

She wasn't exaggerating. The behind-the-scenes footage she posted showed the chefs and the team in full prep mode — chopping, grilling, stirring, plating, and basically turning an LA kitchen into Gymkhana.

The menu was all about indulgence. Live tandoori grills sizzling with spiced chops and tikkas. Rich, buttery gravies. Decadent, layered biryani topped with fresh herbs. One candid photo she shared earlier on Diwali even caught Priyanka living her best life — biting into a juicy meat dish while holding a plate loaded with biryani and naan.

In her Instagram caption, she got a little more emotional about the food, writing: "Living outside of India I constantly crave a taste of home. While filming in the UK, I discovered the 2-Michelin-star restaurant Gymkhana, and if you have ever eaten at any of their gorgeous spaces in London / Vegas / Dubai, you already know what makes the food so, so special." She ended it with a thank you to the team who made it happen: "Thank you @gymkhanalondon @gymkhanafinefoods for literally bringing your kitchen from London, all the way to our home in LA."

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