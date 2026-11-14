Scoopful of nostalgia: Indian sweets and regional fruits are inspiring new ice cream flavours

When it comes to ice cream, you are already familiar with popular flavours like butterscotch, chocolate, strawberry and vanilla. Then you have options such as Neapolitan and cookie dough. Desi favourites like kulfi and pista badam are also in demand. But beyond these standard, well-loved and known flavours, ice cream still has plenty of room for experimentation.

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It is worth remembering that experimentation does not always have to include something unfamiliar or eccentric, especially when you can bring back your nostalgic favourites in a new format. Ice cream makers are seeing Indian sweets and seasonal fruits reimagined as scoops.

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We asked an industry expert about this change and which flavours are gaining ground. Suhas B Shetty, founder and CEO of Iceberg Organic Ice Creams, observed a growing affinity for flavours that are both nostalgic and local, which is where regional fruits and traditional sweets come in. But this does not mean that standard flavours are being replaced or have gone out of fashion.

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{{^usCountry}} “The shift is not about replacing classic flavours, but about expanding the definition of what ice cream can be,” he said. This means ice cream has so much potential as a frozen twist, giving your familiar twist a new format. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The shift is not about replacing classic flavours, but about expanding the definition of what ice cream can be,” he said. This means ice cream has so much potential as a frozen twist, giving your familiar twist a new format. {{/usCountry}}

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“Today's consumer is willing to experiment with something completely new, especially when there is an interesting ingredient or story behind it,” he added.

In India, there is a wealth of regional fruits, traditional sweets, and local ingredients to draw from. It provides plenty of scope for ice cream flavours that cater to both nostalgia and curiosity.

Regional fruits, reimagined by the scoop

Regional fruits are reimagined as ice cream.

Regional fruits such as mango, sitaphal, and fig are finding their way into ice cream, while combinations such as fig and almond provide another way to experiment with familiar ingredients.

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Shetty attributed their appeal to familiarity combined with novelty. Indians already have a strong connection with regional fruits, traditional ingredients and desserts. Reimagining these as ice cream provides the comfort of a recognisable taste alongside the excitement of trying it in a new form.

“Mango continues to be one of the strongest and most universally loved flavour profiles, while sitaphal and fig-based flavours are also gaining attention among consumers looking to move beyond conventional options,” he said.

Jackfruit and tender coconut are other examples he mentioned. Experimentation also happens, beyond the usual fruit flavours, which unusual options such as smoky charcoal, which Shetty described as being made using burnt tender coconut shells.

Mithais as ice cream

Many traditional sweet flavours are being explored for ice cream. Shetty named examples such as Grameen Kulfi, Creamy Malai, Kaju Kismis, and Rose Gulkhand. He added, "The idea is not to merely recreate a traditional dessert in frozen form, but to take familiar Indian taste memories and reinterpret them through different textures, creaminess, and combinations.”

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The key is authenticity, but the experience of eating it should also spark curiosity. The appeal of new flavours extends across generations. Gen Z and food enthusiasts both play a role in discovering new flavours, with social media encouraging experimentation and nostalgia drawing consumers towards familiar tastes.