Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
10 top-rated sunscreens for dry skin that protect without causing dryness

By Tanya Shree
Jun 10, 2025 01:07 PM IST

Your delicate skin deserves the most hydrating SPFs to keep it protected and nourished. Explore the best sunscreens for dry skin now.

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Hydrating Gel SPF 50 PA++++ | For Dry, Sensitive Skin | Lightweight Texture | No White Cast | UVA/UVB, Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | Non- Comedogenic | Clinically Tested - (In -Vivo) | Tan Protection | Photostable | For Men & Women | 50 g View Details checkDetails

₹438

Dr. Sheths Haldi & Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen with 1% Hyaluronic Acid | Spf 50+ Pa+++ | Protects Against UVA/B & Blue Light | Hydrating & Brightening | For Men & Women | For All Skin Type | 50 g View Details checkDetails

₹448

Mamaearth Hydragel Indian Sunscreen With Aloe Vera And Raspberry For Sun Protection | SPF 50 & PA++++ Protection | Shields From UVA & UVB Rays | Tan Protection |All Skin Non-Sticky & Light | 50 G View Details checkDetails

₹358

Aqualogica 5 Barrier+ Repair Sunscreen with Avocado & 5 Essential Ceramides | SPF 50 PA++++ | UVA/B & Blue Light Broad Spectrum Protection | Strengthens Skin Barrier | 24 Hr Moisturization | Fragrance Free | 80 g View Details checkDetails

₹508

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Long Lasting Sunscreen | SPF 50 PA++++ | With Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E | For Broad Spectrum Protection | Upto 6H Sun Protection | Water & Sweat Resistant | No Reapplication Needed | 50 g View Details checkDetails

₹564

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | Clinically Tested in US (In-Vivo) | Lightweight with Multi-Vitamins | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum | For Women & Men | 30g (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹236

UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen Gel with SPF 50 and PA+++ Broad Spectrum for Face & Body with No White Cast| Non Comedogenic, Paraben Free | Clinically Proven & Dermatologist Approved,100gm View Details checkDetails

₹1,161

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun SPF50+ PA++++ (50ml) | Korean Sunscreen for Face, Lightweight & Hydrating, UV Protection, Suitable for All Skin Types View Details checkDetails

₹1,350

Foxtale SPF 50 Vitamin C Glow Sunscreen with PA++++ & Niacinamide | Lightweight | Fast Absorbing | UVA and UVB Filters | Prevents Tanning | No White Cast | Non-Greasy | For Men & Women | All Skin Types | 50 Ml View Details checkDetails

₹296

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Non-Greasy Moisturizing Sunscreen For All Skin Types Lotion With Broad Spectrum Spf 50, Water-Resistant, 3 Fl Oz, Pack Of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹924

Battling dry and flaky skin while safeguarding against harmful UV rays can feel like a delicate balancing act. Traditional sunscreens often emphasise protection at the expense of moisture, leaving parched complexions tight and uncomfortable. But with the right formula, you no longer have to choose between hydration and defense. Hydrating sunscreens designed specifically for dry skin combine broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection with nurturing emollients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin to lock in moisture and reinforce your skin’s natural barrier. Lightweight yet intensely nourishing, these SPFs absorb quickly, leaving behind a dewy, non-greasy finish that doubles as your daily moisturizer. Check out the top-rated sunscreen for dry skin that can keep your skin supple, smooth, and shielded all day long.

Use the best sunscreen for dry skin to keep your skin protected and nourished.(Adobe Stock)
Use the best sunscreen for dry skin to keep your skin protected and nourished.(Adobe Stock)

10 top-rated sunscreens for dry skin

Sunscreen can decrease your skin's risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma by about 40% and melanoma risk by 50%, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Here are some of the best sunscreens for dry skin that you can try:

1.

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Hydrating Gel SPF 50 PA++++ | For Dry, Sensitive Skin | Lightweight Texture | No White Cast | UVA/UVB, Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | Non- Comedogenic | Clinically Tested - (In -Vivo) | Tan Protection | Photostable | For Men & Women | 50 g
The Derma Co. offers a lightweight, hydrating sunscreen for dry skin. Enriched with 1% hyaluronic acid and panthenol, it boosts hydration and strengthens the skin barrier. The non-comedogenic gel texture absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast, offering SPF 50 PA++++ broad spectrum and blue light protection. Moreover, it is clinically tested, which makes it safe for daily use.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Deep hydration

affiliate-tick

Zero white cast

affiliate-tick

Dermatologically tested

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May feel oily on some skin types

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Hydrating Gel SPF 50 PA++++ | For Dry, Sensitive Skin | Lightweight Texture | No White Cast | UVA/UVB, Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | Non- Comedogenic | Clinically Tested - (In -Vivo) | Tan Protection | Photostable | For Men & Women | 50 g

Customers' reaction: Customers loved the hydrating texture and no-irritation formula of this best sunscreen for dry skin. However, some complain about its greasy feel.

2.

Dr. Sheth's Haldi & Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen with 1% Hyaluronic Acid | Spf 50+ Pa+++ | Protects Against UVA/B & Blue Light | Hydrating & Brightening | For Men & Women | For All Skin Type | 50 g
This dermatologist-formulated sunscreen for dry skin blends haldi (turmeric) and 1% hyaluronic acid. These ingredients may help hydrate, brighten, and protect skin. It shields from UVA/UVB rays and blue light while reducing inflammation and supporting the skin barrier. The lightweight, fragrance-free texture of this sunscreen leaves no white cast and suits all skin types.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Ayurvedic touch

affiliate-tick

Brightening

affiliate-tick

Barrier repair

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some found it a bit pricey

Dr. Sheths Haldi & Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen with 1% Hyaluronic Acid | Spf 50+ Pa+++ | Protects Against UVA/B & Blue Light | Hydrating & Brightening | For Men & Women | For All Skin Type | 50 g

Customers' reaction: Customers liked how it glides smoothly and hydrates well. However, some users found this sunscreen expensive.

3.

Mamaearth Hydragel Indian Sunscreen With Aloe Vera And Raspberry For Sun Protection | SPF 50 & PA++++ Protection | Shields From UVA & UVB Rays | Tan Protection |All Skin Non-Sticky & Light | 50 G
Infused with aloe vera and raspberry, this natural gel-based sunscreen for dry skin from Mamaearth may be a good option for you. It hydrates and protects the skin. The non-sticky, lightweight formula guards against UVA/UVB rays and prevents tanning while soothing dry skin. Free from parabens and harmful additives, it is suitable for all skin types.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Budget-friendly

affiliate-tick

Natural ingredients

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not suit very oily skin

Mamaearth Hydragel Indian Sunscreen With Aloe Vera And Raspberry For Sun Protection | SPF 50 & PA++++ Protection | Shields From UVA & UVB Rays | Tan Protection |All Skin Non-Sticky & Light | 50 G

Customers' reaction: Users like the texture of this best sunscreen cream for dry skin. However, reviews are mixed on value for money.

ALSO READ: Best 10 ammonia-free hair colours: Enjoy salon-like results at home without any damage

4.

Aqualogica 5 Barrier+ Repair Sunscreen with Avocado & 5 Essential Ceramides | SPF 50 PA++++ | UVA/B & Blue Light Broad Spectrum Protection | Strengthens Skin Barrier | 24 Hr Moisturization | Fragrance Free | 80 g
Packed with 5 ceramides and avocado, this sunscreen for dry skin provides 24-hour moisturisation while shielding from UVA, UVB, and blue light. It strengthens the skin barrier and suits sensitive skin. Moreover, the Aqualogica sunscreen for dry skin promises to offer a super light and fragrance-free texture. It is dermatologically tested and toxin-free, which makes it safe to use.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Ceramide-rich

affiliate-tick

Gentle

affiliate-tick

Great for barrier repair

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Larger sizes may feel bulky for travel

Aqualogica 5 Barrier+ Repair Sunscreen with Avocado & 5 Essential Ceramides | SPF 50 PA++++ | UVA/B & Blue Light Broad Spectrum Protection | Strengthens Skin Barrier | 24 Hr Moisturization | Fragrance Free | 80 g

Customers' reaction: Customers find this sunscreen for dry skin moisturising and soothing. They love its gentle yet powerful formula.

5.

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Long Lasting Sunscreen | SPF 50 PA++++ | With Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E | For Broad Spectrum Protection | Upto 6H Sun Protection | Water & Sweat Resistant | No Reapplication Needed | 50 g
Designed with Heat Shield Technology, this sunscreen for dry skin promises to give up to 6 hours of broad-spectrum protection. It is water and sweat-resistant. Packed with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, this sunscreen hydrates and protects with its lightweight and non-greasy texture. Moreover, it blends seamlessly without reapplication.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

No reapplication needed

affiliate-tick

Long-lasting

affiliate-tick

Ideal for outdoors

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May get oily on humid days

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Long Lasting Sunscreen | SPF 50 PA++++ | With Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E | For Broad Spectrum Protection | Upto 6H Sun Protection | Water & Sweat Resistant | No Reapplication Needed | 50 g

Customers' reaction: Users loved it for its long wear and sweat resistance.

ALSO READ: Body lotion with SPF: 8 non-sticky and hydrating options

6.

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | Clinically Tested in US (In-Vivo) | Lightweight with Multi-Vitamins | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum | For Women & Men | 30g (Pack of 1)
Minimalist offers clinically-tested sunscreen that uses modern filters from BASF and DSM for broad-spectrum protection. Infused with Vitamins A, B3, B5, E & F, this sunscreen for dry skin nourishes and hydrates skin while preventing sun damage. Moreover, the lotion spreads easily and leaves no white cast.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Loaded with vitamins

affiliate-tick

Lightweight feel

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May be heavy for oily or acne-prone skin

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | Clinically Tested in US (In-Vivo) | Lightweight with Multi-Vitamins | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum | For Women & Men | 30g (Pack of 1)

Customers' reaction: Some say this sunscreen for dry skin with SPF 50 is perfect and nourishing, while others find it greasy or sticky.

7.

UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen Gel with SPF 50 and PA+++ Broad Spectrum for Face & Body with No White Cast| Non Comedogenic, Paraben Free | Clinically Proven & Dermatologist Approved,100gm
UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen is a dermatologist-approved, non-comedogenic sunscreen gel, that is designed for the face and body. Powered with titanium dioxide and Octyl Methoxycinnamate, this best sunscreen for dry skin offers broad-spectrum UV protection. The gel texture is water-resistant, lightweight, and leaves a matte, non-greasy finish.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Ideal for oily, acne-prone skin

affiliate-tick

Matte finish

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher price for larger size

UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen Gel with SPF 50 and PA+++ Broad Spectrum for Face & Body with No White Cast| Non Comedogenic, Paraben Free | Clinically Proven & Dermatologist Approved,100gm

Customers' reaction: Users find this sunscreen great for oily skin and texture. However, some say it is overpriced.

8.

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun SPF50+ PA++++ (50ml) | Korean Sunscreen for Face, Lightweight & Hydrating, UV Protection, Suitable for All Skin Types
Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun is a Korean cult-favorite sunscreen. It is enriched with rice extract and fermented probiotics to nourish, hydrate, and protect. The creamy texture of this sunscreen for dry skin absorbs well without leaving any white cast or pilling. Moreover, it offers strong UV protection while giving skin a dewy finish.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Korean skincare excellence

affiliate-tick

Hydrating

affiliate-tick

Dewy finish

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Expensive

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun SPF50+ PA++++ (50ml) | Korean Sunscreen for Face, Lightweight & Hydrating, UV Protection, Suitable for All Skin Types

Customers' reaction: Customers loved this sunscreen for its glow and smooth feel. However, some doubt the authenticity.

9.

Foxtale SPF 50 Vitamin C Glow Sunscreen with PA++++ & Niacinamide | Lightweight | Fast Absorbing | UVA and UVB Filters | Prevents Tanning | No White Cast | Non-Greasy | For Men & Women | All Skin Types | 50 Ml
This glow-enhancing sunscreen from Foxtale blends vitamin C and niacinamide to brighten skin and prevent tan, pigmentation, and dullness. It provides broad-spectrum protection without white cast or greasiness. Moreover, the brand claims that this sunscreen is fast-absorbing, non-comedogenic, and suitable for all skin types.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Glow-boosting

affiliate-tick

Non-sticky

affiliate-tick

Affordable

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not provide enough moisturization for very dry skin

Foxtale SPF 50 Vitamin C Glow Sunscreen with PA++++ & Niacinamide | Lightweight | Fast Absorbing | UVA and UVB Filters | Prevents Tanning | No White Cast | Non-Greasy | For Men & Women | All Skin Types | 50 Ml

Customers' reaction: Customers praise this sunscreen for its glow and blendability, especially with makeup.

10.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Non-Greasy Moisturizing Sunscreen For All Skin Types Lotion With Broad Spectrum Spf 50, Water-Resistant, 3 Fl Oz, Pack Of 1
Powered with hyaluronic acid and glycerin, this water gel sunscreen for dry skin delivers intense hydration while protecting from UVA/UVB rays. The oil-free, invisible finish is perfect for all skin types. Moreover, it is water-resistant and non-comedogenic, which makes this sunscreen ideal for humid and sweaty conditions.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Strong sun protection

affiliate-tick

Hydrating formula

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Has a noticeable chemical scent

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Non-Greasy Moisturizing Sunscreen For All Skin Types Lotion With Broad Spectrum Spf 50, Water-Resistant, 3 Fl Oz, Pack Of 1

Customers' reaction: Customers mention that it works well and lasts long. However, some complain about its overpowering scent.

Top features of the best sunscreen for dry skin:

Best sunscreen for dry skinSPFScentBenefits
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Hydrating Gel50UnscentedHydrating
Dr. Sheth's Haldi & Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen50UnscentedHydrating, anti-ageing
Mamaearth Hydragel Indian Sunscreen50RaspberryHydrating, anti-ageing
Aqualogica 5 Barrier+ Repair Sunscreen50UnscentedMoisturising
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Long Lasting Sunscreen50UnscentedReduced sun damage
Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ 50UnscentedUV protection
UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen Gel with SPF 50 and PA+++50UnscentedHypoallergenic
Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun SPF50+ PA++++50UnscentedMoisturising
Foxtale SPF 50 Vitamin C Glow Sunscreen with PA++++50N/AUV protection
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Non-Greasy Moisturizing Sunscreen50UnscentedHydrating

What are the benefits of using sunscreen for dry skin?

1. Sun protection: Regular use of the best sunscreen for dry skin can keep it protected from harmful UV rays.

2. Prevents tanning: Consistent use of the best sunscreen can reduce dark spots and sun-induced discolouration to maintain an even skin tone. It can block UV rays to protect your eyes and the skin around them, as per the American Cancer Society.

3. Boosts hydration: Most of the popular sunscreens are packed with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin and antioxidants. They help repair and keep your skin glowing and healthy.

4. Prevents premature ageing: Sunscreen can protect your skin against wrinkles, fine lines and loss of elasticity, as per the Skin Cancer Foundation.

5. Strengthens skin barrier: The right sunscreen may even support the natural defenses of the skin to keep it more resistant to environmental stressors.

How to use the right sunscreen for dry skin?

To make the most out of the best sunscreen, it is important to apply it correctly. The American Academy of Dermatology Association suggests a few tips that you may follow:

1. Start by choosing the best sunscreen that has an SPF of 30 or higher, is water resistant and offers broad-spectrum protection.

2. Make sure to apply it approximately 15 minutes before to let your skin absorb it fully.

3. Follow the "two-finger" rule to fully cover your skin. Make sure to gently rub the sunscreen into your skin.

4. Don't forget to apply it on your neck, face, ears, tops of your feet and legs.

5. Make sure to reapply the sunscreen every 2 hours or immediately after swimming or sweating to remain protected.

Frequently asked questions

  • When should I use sunscreen?

    You should apply sunscreen every day. Even on cloudy days, up to 80% of the sun's UV rays can penetrate the clouds and impact your skin's health.

  • How much sunscreen should I use?

    You can use roughly 28 grams of sunscreen to fully cover your skin. Make sure to apply it evenly before going outdoors.

  • Do I need to protect myself from visible light from the sun?

    Yes! Visible light from the sun can increase skin darkening, particularly for people with darker skin tones. To protect your skin from visible light, apply a broad-spectrum tinted sunscreen that has an SPF of 30 or higher.

  • What type of sunscreen should I use?

    The best type of sunscreen is the one that suits your skin and needs. For dry skin, cream-based formulas work best.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

