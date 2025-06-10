10 top-rated sunscreens for dry skin that protect without causing dryness

Your delicate skin deserves the most hydrating SPFs to keep it protected and nourished. Explore the best sunscreens for dry skin now.
Battling dry and flaky skin while safeguarding against harmful UV rays can feel like a delicate balancing act. Traditional sunscreens often emphasise protection at the expense of moisture, leaving parched complexions tight and uncomfortable. But with the right formula, you no longer have to choose between hydration and defense. Hydrating sunscreens designed specifically for dry skin combine broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection with nurturing emollients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin to lock in moisture and reinforce your skin’s natural barrier. Lightweight yet intensely nourishing, these SPFs absorb quickly, leaving behind a dewy, non-greasy finish that doubles as your daily moisturizer. Check out the top-rated sunscreen for dry skin that can keep your skin supple, smooth, and shielded all day long.
10 top-rated sunscreens for dry skin
Sunscreen can decrease your skin's risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma by about 40% and melanoma risk by 50%, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Here are some of the best sunscreens for dry skin that you can try:
The Derma Co. offers a lightweight, hydrating sunscreen for dry skin. Enriched with 1% hyaluronic acid and panthenol, it boosts hydration and strengthens the skin barrier. The non-comedogenic gel texture absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast, offering SPF 50 PA++++ broad spectrum and blue light protection. Moreover, it is clinically tested, which makes it safe for daily use.
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Hydrating Gel SPF 50 PA++++ | For Dry, Sensitive Skin | Lightweight Texture | No White Cast | UVA/UVB, Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | Non- Comedogenic | Clinically Tested - (In -Vivo) | Tan Protection | Photostable | For Men & Women | 50 g
Customers' reaction: Customers loved the hydrating texture and no-irritation formula of this best sunscreen for dry skin. However, some complain about its greasy feel.
This dermatologist-formulated sunscreen for dry skin blends haldi (turmeric) and 1% hyaluronic acid. These ingredients may help hydrate, brighten, and protect skin. It shields from UVA/UVB rays and blue light while reducing inflammation and supporting the skin barrier. The lightweight, fragrance-free texture of this sunscreen leaves no white cast and suits all skin types.
Infused with aloe vera and raspberry, this natural gel-based sunscreen for dry skin from Mamaearth may be a good option for you. It hydrates and protects the skin. The non-sticky, lightweight formula guards against UVA/UVB rays and prevents tanning while soothing dry skin. Free from parabens and harmful additives, it is suitable for all skin types.
Packed with 5 ceramides and avocado, this sunscreen for dry skin provides 24-hour moisturisation while shielding from UVA, UVB, and blue light. It strengthens the skin barrier and suits sensitive skin. Moreover, the Aqualogica sunscreen for dry skin promises to offer a super light and fragrance-free texture. It is dermatologically tested and toxin-free, which makes it safe to use.
Designed with Heat Shield Technology, this sunscreen for dry skin promises to give up to 6 hours of broad-spectrum protection. It is water and sweat-resistant. Packed with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, this sunscreen hydrates and protects with its lightweight and non-greasy texture. Moreover, it blends seamlessly without reapplication.
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Long Lasting Sunscreen | SPF 50 PA++++ | With Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E | For Broad Spectrum Protection | Upto 6H Sun Protection | Water & Sweat Resistant | No Reapplication Needed | 50 g
Customers' reaction: Users loved it for its long wear and sweat resistance.
Minimalist offers clinically-tested sunscreen that uses modern filters from BASF and DSM for broad-spectrum protection. Infused with Vitamins A, B3, B5, E & F, this sunscreen for dry skin nourishes and hydrates skin while preventing sun damage. Moreover, the lotion spreads easily and leaves no white cast.
UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen is a dermatologist-approved, non-comedogenic sunscreen gel, that is designed for the face and body. Powered with titanium dioxide and Octyl Methoxycinnamate, this best sunscreen for dry skin offers broad-spectrum UV protection. The gel texture is water-resistant, lightweight, and leaves a matte, non-greasy finish.
Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun is a Korean cult-favorite sunscreen. It is enriched with rice extract and fermented probiotics to nourish, hydrate, and protect. The creamy texture of this sunscreen for dry skin absorbs well without leaving any white cast or pilling. Moreover, it offers strong UV protection while giving skin a dewy finish.
This glow-enhancing sunscreen from Foxtale blends vitamin C and niacinamide to brighten skin and prevent tan, pigmentation, and dullness. It provides broad-spectrum protection without white cast or greasiness. Moreover, the brand claims that this sunscreen is fast-absorbing, non-comedogenic, and suitable for all skin types.
Reasons to buy
Glow-boosting
Non-sticky
Affordable
Reasons to avoid
May not provide enough moisturization for very dry skin
Foxtale SPF 50 Vitamin C Glow Sunscreen with PA++++ & Niacinamide | Lightweight | Fast Absorbing | UVA and UVB Filters | Prevents Tanning | No White Cast | Non-Greasy | For Men & Women | All Skin Types | 50 Ml
Customers' reaction: Customers praise this sunscreen for its glow and blendability, especially with makeup.
Powered with hyaluronic acid and glycerin, this water gel sunscreen for dry skin delivers intense hydration while protecting from UVA/UVB rays. The oil-free, invisible finish is perfect for all skin types. Moreover, it is water-resistant and non-comedogenic, which makes this sunscreen ideal for humid and sweaty conditions.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Non-Greasy Moisturizing Sunscreen For All Skin Types Lotion With Broad Spectrum Spf 50, Water-Resistant, 3 Fl Oz, Pack Of 1
Customers' reaction: Customers mention that it works well and lasts long. However, some complain about its overpowering scent.
Top features of the best sunscreen for dry skin:
Best sunscreen for dry skin
SPF
Scent
Benefits
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Hydrating Gel
50
Unscented
Hydrating
Dr. Sheth's Haldi & Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen
50
Unscented
Hydrating, anti-ageing
Mamaearth Hydragel Indian Sunscreen
50
Raspberry
Hydrating, anti-ageing
Aqualogica 5 Barrier+ Repair Sunscreen
50
Unscented
Moisturising
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Long Lasting Sunscreen
50
Unscented
Reduced sun damage
Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++
50
Unscented
UV protection
UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen Gel with SPF 50 and PA+++
50
Unscented
Hypoallergenic
Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun SPF50+ PA++++
50
Unscented
Moisturising
Foxtale SPF 50 Vitamin C Glow Sunscreen with PA++++
50
N/A
UV protection
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Non-Greasy Moisturizing Sunscreen
50
Unscented
Hydrating
What are the benefits of using sunscreen for dry skin?
1. Sun protection: Regular use of the best sunscreen for dry skin can keep it protected from harmful UV rays.
2. Prevents tanning: Consistent use of the best sunscreen can reduce dark spots and sun-induced discolouration to maintain an even skin tone. It can block UV rays to protect your eyes and the skin around them, as per the American Cancer Society.
3. Boosts hydration: Most of the popular sunscreens are packed with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin and antioxidants. They help repair and keep your skin glowing and healthy.
4. Prevents premature ageing: Sunscreen can protect your skin against wrinkles, fine lines and loss of elasticity, as per the Skin Cancer Foundation.
5. Strengthens skin barrier: The right sunscreen may even support the natural defenses of the skin to keep it more resistant to environmental stressors.
How to use the right sunscreen for dry skin?
To make the most out of the best sunscreen, it is important to apply it correctly. The American Academy of Dermatology Association suggests a few tips that you may follow:
1. Start by choosing the best sunscreen that has an SPF of 30 or higher, is water resistant and offers broad-spectrum protection.
2. Make sure to apply it approximately 15 minutes before to let your skin absorb it fully.
3. Follow the "two-finger" rule to fully cover your skin. Make sure to gently rub the sunscreen into your skin.
4. Don't forget to apply it on your neck, face, ears, tops of your feet and legs.
5. Make sure to reapply the sunscreen every 2 hours or immediately after swimming or sweating to remain protected.
You should apply sunscreen every day. Even on cloudy days, up to 80% of the sun's UV rays can penetrate the clouds and impact your skin's health.
How much sunscreen should I use?
You can use roughly 28 grams of sunscreen to fully cover your skin. Make sure to apply it evenly before going outdoors.
Do I need to protect myself from visible light from the sun?
Yes! Visible light from the sun can increase skin darkening, particularly for people with darker skin tones. To protect your skin from visible light, apply a broad-spectrum tinted sunscreen that has an SPF of 30 or higher.
What type of sunscreen should I use?
The best type of sunscreen is the one that suits your skin and needs. For dry skin, cream-based formulas work best.
