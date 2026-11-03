Think your heart is doing fine just because nothing hurts? Think again. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) remain the world’s leading cause of death, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives every single year. That’s more than the population of Tokyo, vanishing annually due to a group of largely preventable conditions. Also read | Bengaluru cardiologist warns of early heart disease, shares warning signs and preventive measures to protect your heart

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Even more alarming, over 80 percent of these deaths stem directly from heart attacks and strokes — with one-third striking prematurely in people under the age of 70, per WHO. The most dangerous aspect of vascular disease is its stealth. For millions, a sudden heart attack or stroke is the very first symptom of decades of silent arterial damage.

Understanding the spectrum

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According to WHIO, cardiovascular diseases encompass a broad range of vascular and cardiac conditions:

⦿ Coronary heart disease: Disease of the blood vessels supplying the heart muscle.

⦿ Cerebrovascular disease: Disease of the vessels supplying the brain.

⦿ Rheumatic heart disease: Damage to heart muscle and valves caused by rheumatic fever, often presenting as fatigue, shortness of breath, irregular heartbeats, and joint swelling.

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{{^usCountry}} While drivers such as ageing, income disparities, and rapid urbanisation shape global disease patterns, the primary engine of CVD risk is a combination of daily choices and environmental hazards, per WHO. Tobacco use, physical inactivity, high-sodium diets, and harmful alcohol consumption remain the chief behavioural triggers, paired closely with ambient air pollution. Over time, these factors translate into measurable 'intermediate risk factors' — raised blood pressure, elevated blood glucose, high blood lipids, and obesity—which primary care clinics can catch before catastrophe strikes, WHO shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While drivers such as ageing, income disparities, and rapid urbanisation shape global disease patterns, the primary engine of CVD risk is a combination of daily choices and environmental hazards, per WHO. Tobacco use, physical inactivity, high-sodium diets, and harmful alcohol consumption remain the chief behavioural triggers, paired closely with ambient air pollution. Over time, these factors translate into measurable 'intermediate risk factors' — raised blood pressure, elevated blood glucose, high blood lipids, and obesity—which primary care clinics can catch before catastrophe strikes, WHO shared. {{/usCountry}}

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Did you know women often experience heart attacks differently than men? While chest pain is common, women are far more likely to experience shortness of breath, nausea, and isolated jaw or back pain.

Recognising the warning signs

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When blood supply is choked off, seconds matter. Recognising the exact signals of an event can save a life, per WHO:

⦿ Heart attack: Central chest pain/discomfort; pain radiating to arms, left shoulder, elbows, jaw, or back. Women frequently present with non-chest symptoms: shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, and isolated back or jaw pain.

⦿ Stroke: Sudden weakness or numbness in the face, arm, or leg (usually unilateral); sudden confusion, slurred speech, vision loss, or loss of balance. Severe headache with no known cause, dizziness, or sudden loss of consciousness.

If you or someone near you exhibits these signs, seek immediate emergency medical attention.

What about prevention

The WHO stated that national health policies must focus on creating environments in which healthy choices are affordable and accessible. On an individual level, risk reduction hinges on clear, evidence-based measures: eliminating tobacco use, reducing dietary salt intake, eating more fruits and vegetables, engaging in daily physical activity, and avoiding harmful alcohol use.

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Defeating global cardiovascular mortality requires early clinical detection, consistent monitoring of primary risk markers, and universal access to basic noncommunicable disease medications.Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.