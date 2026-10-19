5 foods that can help you stay full during Navratri fasting

Navratri is a time for religious worship, self-restraint, and nutritious eating. Many people fast during this period, but changes in their diet can cause starvation, fatigue, and constant cravings. Ayurveda explains that it is important not only how people eat but also what they eat. Ayurveda says it's vital to eat nutritious food on time and pay attention to your body's hunger signals.

How to control hunger while fasting?

Navratri fasting is a time when people refrain from consuming certain foods, including grains, legumes, and meat. However, it's important to consume adequate protein during the fasting period to help you stay full and satiated. Here are some high-protein snacks that you can have during Navratri fasting: (Unsplash)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



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Dr Partap Chauhan, Pioneer of Ayurvedic Telemedicine and Founder of Jiva Ayurveda, shares five tricks below to help you manage hunger during Navratri fasting.

1. Sabudana for a quick energy boost

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Sabudana, or tapioca pearls, is a good fasting food. Sabudana is rich in carbohydrates, giving energy when you can't eat regular foods. Sabudana has no long-term effects because it lacks protein and fiber. Indian families should prefer sabudana khichdi with roasted peanuts, which are rich in protein and healthy fats. Use the vegetables in accordance with the fasting ritual. Avoid using excess oil when preparing sabudana khichdi.

2. Makhana for a light and satisfying snack

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Makhana, also known as fox nuts, is an effective snack for people who feel low between meals while fasting. Makhana is rich in carbohydrates but low in protein, and its light, crunchy texture makes it satisfying. You can roast makhana with very little ghee and add spices as permitted. Makhana pairs well with nuts and seeds, making it a wholesome snack that provides better nutrition and satisfaction.

3. Dahi for protein and gut support

If dairy is allowed in your fast, fresh dahi can be a great part of your Navratri fasting diet, providing essential protein and calcium, whether it has cultures or not. Protein helps satisfy your hunger. You can have dahi on its own, mix it with fruits, or use it in other light preparations. Make sure the dahi is fresh, and pay attention to how your body reacts to dairy. If you experience any discomfort, you can choose other protein sources.

4. Kuttu and rajgira for longer-lasting meals

Kuttu flour and rajgira flour are made from buckwheat and amaranth, respectively. As a result, these flours make great substitutes for wheat flour during Navratri celebrations. These two flours also provide valuable carbohydrates, protein, and fiber. For example, people can make dishes from kuttu, like kuttu chapatis, or use rajgira flour to make rajgira chillas. Serve protein-, fiber-, and carbohydrate-rich dishes with yogurt or a vegetable dish to ensure a balanced diet. The main point to keep in mind while planning fast food is to vary ingredients and avoid fried puris or pakoras.

5. Nuts and seeds for healthy fats

Nuts like almonds, walnuts, peanuts, and other seeds are good options for satisfying meals and snacks during fasting periods. Nuts are good sources of healthy fat, protein, and fiber. Because fat takes longer to digest than carbs, small servings of nuts help you feel full longer. Instead of eating nuts in large quantities because they are healthy, use them sparingly as snacks and mix crushed nuts into your salad or dahi. Select unsalted or lightly toasted nuts over salted or sugared options.

Eat mindfully, not just less

You can still stay active and energized even while fasting for Navratri. Follow a balanced diet, drink plenty of water, and avoid fried foods and sugary treats to make fasting smooth and pleasant. Ayurvedic teachings suggest tailoring dietary guidelines to your needs, based on your constitution, lifestyle, and health.

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