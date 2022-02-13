7 troubling patterns people with anxiety display

It is normal to feel anxious at some point or the other and at times it pushes you to put that extra effort and succeed. The trouble begins when anxiety starts taking control of your life and leads you towards certain behaviours that may harm you in the long run. As one's anxiety problem deepens and remains unresolved, it threatens to disrupt relationships, affect performances, and hamper your normal way of living.

Getting to the root of the problem and taking therapy is an effective way to manage anxiety. Once you understand how to embrace your fears, you can learn to move forward in your life with confidence even when you feel anxious.

Nedra Glover Tawwab, Therapist, Author NYT Bestselling Author, Relationship & Boundaries Expert in her recent Instagram posts shares symptoms of anxiety.

ALSO READ: School reopening: How to ease children's anxiety and help them re-adjust

"Most people experience anxiety to some extent. It becomes problematic when anxiety is your predominant way of feeling, impacts your relationships, ability to perform at work/school, or you can't live your life in a way that you desire," she writes.

"Therapy is an excellent way to learn how to manage anxiety. With therapy, you can learn how to embrace instead of avoid anxiety, and you can learn how to move forward even when you're feeling anxious," she adds.

Here are 7 signs of anxiety shared by the therapist:

1. You sound unsupportive

Sometimes when anxious people might sound unsupportive. If someone discusses their job change plan, they may say something like - "Don't leave your job; it can't be that bad. What if you have trouble finding another job."

2. People may present as flaky, withdrawn or standoffish

Social anxiety can lead people to cancel plans last minute, question how they engage with others, analyse their words, or be paranoid about what others might be thinking.

3. Weight fluctuations

Sometimes when anxious, people experience weight fluctuations, gaining or losing. Additionally, gastrointestinal issues are a common symptom of anxiety.

4. Lack of concentration

People with anxiety have difficulty concentrating because they have racing thoughts or are fixated on a particular challenge.

5. Indecision

Sometimes when anxious, people avoid making decisions because they fear choosing the wrong thing.

6. People may stay in unhealthy situations

Sometimes when anxious, people stay too long in unhealthy situations because they fear what's on the other side, change, or the worst-case scenario.

7. Trouble in sleep

People with anxiety have issues falling or staying asleep. It can be hard to focus on drifting off when your brain is racing with thoughts, re-experiencing traumatic memories, and replaying events.