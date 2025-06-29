Search
Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

8 Tennis shoes for women to be game-ready: Top picks for every court queen to ace the sport

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Jun 29, 2025 11:00 AM IST

8 game-ready tennis shoes for women; packed with style, grip & speed. From ASICS to adidas, these picks are all aces for the court and beyond.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

ASICS Womens SOLUTION SPEED FF 3 Light Ube/Indigo Fog Tennis Shoes - 7 UK (1042A250.700) View Details checkDetails

₹9,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASICS Women Gel-Dedicate 8 White/Teal Blue Tennis Shoes - 4 UK (1042A237.103) View Details checkDetails

₹4,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puma Women, NOVA Court WNs, Silver Mist-White-Vivid Violet, Sneaker, 5UK, (10778701) View Details checkDetails

₹4,514

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Adidas womens Court Control W FTWWHT/FTWWHT/SILVMT Sneaker - 7 UK (GW2519) View Details checkDetails

₹4,418

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASICS Womens GAME FF White/Blue Coast Tennis Shoes - 6 UK (1042A281.100) View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puma Womens NOVA Smash WNs Silver Mist-White-Vivid Violet Padel-Tennis Shoe - 6 UK (10778801) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASICS Womens COURT SLIDE 4 White/Indigo Fog Tennis Shoes - 6 UK (1042A283.100) View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ATHHLOS All-Rounder Sports Shoes for Women | Multi-Purpose Tennis & Badminton Shoe | Casual White Footwear for Women and Girls (UK Size 6, Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Tennis isn’t just a sport, it’s a statement. So if you're grinding it out on clay, cruising across hard courts, or just love the clean athletic look, the right tennis shoes make all the difference.

8 Tennis shoes for women to be game-ready: Top picks for every court queen(Pexels)
8 Tennis shoes for women to be game-ready: Top picks for every court queen(Pexels)

These 8 women’s tennis shoes from brands like ASICS, adidas, Puma, and ATHHLOS bring you everything: grip, bounce, stability, and style. Whether you're chasing match point or comfort on the move, these kicks ace both performance and fashion.

 

Top 8 tennis shoes for women:

 

1.

ASICS Women Solution Speed FF 3 Tennis Shoe

Loading Suggestions...

Experience explosive speed with the ASICS Solution Speed FF 3 — engineered for elite women players who want nothing slowing them down. With cushioning and a lightweight, low-profile design, this shoe delivers incredible bounce and responsiveness. The updated technology enhances side-to-side movement, making it ideal for aggressive baseliners. Breathable mesh keeps you dry even when matches heat up.

 

2.

ASICS Women's Gel-Dedicate 8 Tennis Shoes
Loading Suggestions...

The ASICS GEL-Dedicate 8 offers a dependable, cushioned ride perfect for both beginners and casual players. It features the signature GEL™ technology in the forefoot for shock absorption and a stable TRUSSTIC™ system in the midsole for controlled footwork. A tough, wrap-around outsole gives extra grip on all surfaces. It’s supportive, lightweight, and built to last; everything you want in a starter court shoe.

 

3.

Puma Women NOVA Court Tennis Shoe
Loading Suggestions...

This shoe brings Puma’s iconic street-style edge to the tennis court. The NOVA Court is built with cushioned EVA midsoles and a grippy outsole for quick pivots and lunges. Designed with a sleek silhouette and bold branding, it balances performance with aesthetic flair. If you’re hitting backhands or hitting up brunch after practice, this shoe holds its own.

 

4.

adidas Women Court Control W Sneaker
Loading Suggestions...

This adidas sneaker isn’t just court-ready — it’s made to conquer multiple terrains. The durable rubber outsole offers excellent traction, while the cushioned insole provides all-day comfort whether you’re sprinting after shots or running errands. A breathable upper ensures ventilation, and the minimalist design transitions seamlessly into your everyday wardrobe.

 

5.

ASICS Women Game FF Tennis Shoes
Loading Suggestions...

Crafted for intermediate players, the Game FF tennis shoe combines stability and cushioning with a flexible feel. Its seamless upper reduces friction, while the rearfoot GEL™ technology absorbs impact with every sprint and slide. The Game FF’s rubber outsole offers versatile grip across different court types, making it your all-round match-day essential.

 

6.

Puma Women NOVA Smash Tennis Shoe
Loading Suggestions...

With the NOVA Smash, Puma delivers playful style wrapped in performance. This tennis shoe features plush cushioning and a flexible sole that supports natural foot movement, while the vibrant design keeps your look fresh. The padded collar adds comfort for extended play and the breathable construction keeps feet cool.

 

7.

ASICS Women Court Slide 4 Tennis Shoes
Loading Suggestions...

If you're looking for a court companion that won’t weigh you down, the ASICS Court Slide 4 is your match. Lightweight yet supportive, it features a durable upper and flexible rubber sole that adapts to your movement. The classic lace-up style keeps things simple while ensuring a snug fit during quick rallies.

 

8.

ATHHLOS All-Rounder Sports Shoes for Women

Loading Suggestions...

Designed for multi-sport functionality, these all-rounders by ATHHLOS are ideal for tennis, badminton, gym sessions, or just everyday comfort. The soft inner lining, shock-absorbent soles, and stylish look make it a versatile pick for active women. The anti-skid outsole ensures you stay grounded—even when the game gets intense.

 

If you're a weekend warrior, a club regular, or just into the sporty aesthetic, these tennis shoes are your ticket to style and speed. Comfort, grip, bounce, and beauty; you'll find it all here.

 

Similar stories for you:

8 Cycling shoes that go the extra mile: Clip, ride and conquer any path

5 sport shoes for kids at up to 50% off on Amazon; Top options for your little one's big adventures

Walking shoes for women under 1000: Top 8 kicks to add a spring in your step

 

8 Tennis shoes for women to be game-ready: Top picks for every court queen: FAQs

  • Can I wear tennis shoes casually?

    Yes! Most tennis shoes today double up beautifully for athleisure styling.

  • How do I clean tennis shoes?

    Wipe with a damp cloth or hand wash with mild soap. Avoid machine washing if they're performance-grade.

  • Which one is best for beginners?

    ASICS Gel-Dedicate 8 or Court Slide 4 are both beginner-friendly.

  • Are these good for other sports?

    Some are multi-purpose (like ATHHLOS), but tennis-specific shoes offer optimal lateral support.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / 8 Tennis shoes for women to be game-ready: Top picks for every court queen to ace the sport
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On