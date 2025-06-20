Walking shoes for women under 1000: Top 8 comfy kicks to add a spring in your step!

You don’t need to splurge to score comfort, durability, and cute designs in walking shoes. If you're power-walking in the park, running errands, or hitting your 10k steps, the right pair of walking shoes can change your game—and your gait!
These under- ₹1000 wonders from ASIAN, Campus, Bata, and Doctor Extra Soft blend support with sass. From slip-ons to lace-ups, sporty silhouettes to casual classics, there’s something for every kind of walker.
Loafers with a sporty twist! The Riya-04 shoes are ultra-lightweight with a bouncy Eva sole and extra jump support. Perfect for power walks and quick runs.
Styling tip: Wear with sporty co-ords or even a tennis skirt for a fun fashion-forward spin.
Gone are the days of sacrificing comfort for cost—these under- ₹1000 walking shoes bring both. Breathable uppers, cushioned soles, and fashion-forward fits make each step smoother. So if it’s your morning cardio or post-work stroll, lace up (or slip on) and get moving in style!
Walking shoes for women under ₹1000: Top 8 kicks to add a spring in your step: FAQs
Are these shoes good for long walks?
Yes! These shoes are cushioned, lightweight, and built for comfort over longer distances.
Do these walking shoes offer arch support?
Some do (especially Doctor Extra Soft), but support levels vary—check individual specs.
Which brands are included in this list?
Popular and reliable ones like ASIAN, Campus, Bata, and Doctor Extra Soft.
Can I use them for gym or running?
Some can double as gym shoes, but they’re best for light workouts and walking.
