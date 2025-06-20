Search
Walking shoes for women under 1000: Top 8 comfy kicks to add a spring in your step!

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Jun 20, 2025 12:35 PM IST

Walk smart, spend less! These under- ₹1000 walking shoes for women are comfy, cute, and perfect for everyday strolls, errands, or light workouts.

You don’t need to splurge to score comfort, durability, and cute designs in walking shoes. If you're power-walking in the park, running errands, or hitting your 10k steps, the right pair of walking shoes can change your game—and your gait!

Walking shoes for women under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1000: Top 8 kicks to add a spring in your step(Pexels)
Walking shoes for women under 1000: Top 8 kicks to add a spring in your step(Pexels)

These under- 1000 wonders from ASIAN, Campus, Bata, and Doctor Extra Soft blend support with sass. From slip-ons to lace-ups, sporty silhouettes to casual classics, there’s something for every kind of walker.

 

Top 8 walking shoes for women under 1000:

 

1.

ASIAN BREEZE-02 Walking Shoes for Women

Loading Suggestions...

 These Asian Breeze-02 shoes feel like clouds on your feet! With soft cushioned insoles and a lightweight frame, they’re perfect for casual strolls and mall-walking marathons.

Styling tip: Pair with high-rise leggings and a cropped sweatshirt for sporty-cute vibes.

 

2.

Campus Camp Eloy Walking Shoes for Women

Loading Suggestions...

Slide into this sleek pair from Campus and you'll wonder why you ever wore anything else. Great grip, mesh upper for breathability, and modern style in one neat package.

Styling tip: Wear them with joggers and a zip-up hoodie for your morning walks or grocery runs.

 

3.

Campus Kurstin Walking Shoes for Women

Loading Suggestions...

 A no-fuss, comfy shoe for women on the move! The Kurstin is designed to hug your feet with soft padding while keeping it light. Just the pair to breeze through long days.

Styling tip: Go for a colour-block athleisure look to let these subtle shoes pop.

 

4.

Bata Fiona Maroon Slip-On Shoes

Loading Suggestions...

 Slip into style with these Bata Fionas. With a rich maroon hue and comfort-first design, they work just as well for gym sessions as for quick market walks.

Styling tip: Style with black tights and a flowy tee for that comfy-chic ensemble.

 

5.

DOCTOR EXTRA SOFT Memory Foam Slip-On Shoes

Loading Suggestions...

When comfort is a non-negotiable, this pair from Doctor Extra Soft delivers! With flexible memory foam and a cushy sole, your feet stay fatigue-free all day.

Styling tip: Pair with co-ord loungewear sets and oversized sunnies for effortless errands.

 

6.

Campus Annie Walking Shoes for Women

Loading Suggestions...

Cute name, even cuter design! The Annie shoes are airy, light, and oh-so-comfy. These are your trusty trainers for morning walks or late-night dog strolls.

Styling tip: Go monochrome with white joggers and a tank to keep the focus on your feet.

 

7.

Bata Women's Slip-On Walking Shoe

Loading Suggestions...

This minimalist slip-on from Bata is for the woman who wants fuss-free function. Subtle, smart, and ready for everyday wear—it’s a no-brainer addition to your routine.

Styling tip: Match with culottes and a breathable cotton shirt for that breezy casual look.

 

8.

ASIAN Riya-04 Loafer Style Walking & Running Shoes

Loading Suggestions...

 Loafers with a sporty twist! The Riya-04 shoes are ultra-lightweight with a bouncy Eva sole and extra jump support. Perfect for power walks and quick runs.

Styling tip: Wear with sporty co-ords or even a tennis skirt for a fun fashion-forward spin.

 

Gone are the days of sacrificing comfort for cost—these under- 1000 walking shoes bring both. Breathable uppers, cushioned soles, and fashion-forward fits make each step smoother. So if it’s your morning cardio or post-work stroll, lace up (or slip on) and get moving in style!

 

Similar stories for you:

Running shoes for women: Top 8 stylish and comfy picks that go the extra mile

8 Best picks in men’s walking shoes for every budget: From Red Tape to Skechers

Engineered for beast mode: Get these 8 must-have gym shoes for men

 

Walking shoes for women under ₹1000: Top 8 kicks to add a spring in your step: FAQs

  • Are these shoes good for long walks?

    Yes! These shoes are cushioned, lightweight, and built for comfort over longer distances.

  • Do these walking shoes offer arch support?

    Some do (especially Doctor Extra Soft), but support levels vary—check individual specs.

  • Which brands are included in this list?

    Popular and reliable ones like ASIAN, Campus, Bata, and Doctor Extra Soft.

  • Can I use them for gym or running?

    Some can double as gym shoes, but they’re best for light workouts and walking.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
