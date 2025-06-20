Walking shoes for women under 1000: Top 8 comfy kicks to add a spring in your step!

You don’t need to splurge to score comfort, durability, and cute designs in walking shoes. If you're power-walking in the park, running errands, or hitting your 10k steps, the right pair of walking shoes can change your game—and your gait! Walking shoes for women under ₹ 1000: Top 8 kicks to add a spring in your step(Pexels)

These under- ₹1000 wonders from ASIAN, Campus, Bata, and Doctor Extra Soft blend support with sass. From slip-ons to lace-ups, sporty silhouettes to casual classics, there’s something for every kind of walker.

Top 8 walking shoes for women under ₹ 1000:

These Asian Breeze-02 shoes feel like clouds on your feet! With soft cushioned insoles and a lightweight frame, they’re perfect for casual strolls and mall-walking marathons.

Styling tip: Pair with high-rise leggings and a cropped sweatshirt for sporty-cute vibes.

Slide into this sleek pair from Campus and you'll wonder why you ever wore anything else. Great grip, mesh upper for breathability, and modern style in one neat package.

Styling tip: Wear them with joggers and a zip-up hoodie for your morning walks or grocery runs.

A no-fuss, comfy shoe for women on the move! The Kurstin is designed to hug your feet with soft padding while keeping it light. Just the pair to breeze through long days.

Styling tip: Go for a colour-block athleisure look to let these subtle shoes pop.

Slip into style with these Bata Fionas. With a rich maroon hue and comfort-first design, they work just as well for gym sessions as for quick market walks.

Styling tip: Style with black tights and a flowy tee for that comfy-chic ensemble.

When comfort is a non-negotiable, this pair from Doctor Extra Soft delivers! With flexible memory foam and a cushy sole, your feet stay fatigue-free all day.

Styling tip: Pair with co-ord loungewear sets and oversized sunnies for effortless errands.

Cute name, even cuter design! The Annie shoes are airy, light, and oh-so-comfy. These are your trusty trainers for morning walks or late-night dog strolls.

Styling tip: Go monochrome with white joggers and a tank to keep the focus on your feet.

This minimalist slip-on from Bata is for the woman who wants fuss-free function. Subtle, smart, and ready for everyday wear—it’s a no-brainer addition to your routine.

Styling tip: Match with culottes and a breathable cotton shirt for that breezy casual look.

Loafers with a sporty twist! The Riya-04 shoes are ultra-lightweight with a bouncy Eva sole and extra jump support. Perfect for power walks and quick runs.

Styling tip: Wear with sporty co-ords or even a tennis skirt for a fun fashion-forward spin.

Gone are the days of sacrificing comfort for cost—these under- ₹1000 walking shoes bring both. Breathable uppers, cushioned soles, and fashion-forward fits make each step smoother. So if it’s your morning cardio or post-work stroll, lace up (or slip on) and get moving in style!

