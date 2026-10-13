80% of Indians are protein deficient: Expert explains why protein supplements are necessary and busts myths surrounding whey protein

Did you know 80% of Indians don't get enough protein? Reports say adults need about 60-90 grams of protein each day, but many Indians eat only around 10-30 grams. Whey protein, which comes from cheese-making, has a very high biological value of 104%, making it one of the best protein sources.

Is the complete protein myth true?

Selecting the right whey protein under Rs. 5000 requires a discerning eye and informed choices (Unsplash )

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Although it is widely used as a protein supplement, some people have concerns because of myths online. You don't need to be a fitness enthusiast to use whey; caring about your health is enough. This will clear up these myths and explain how whey protein can help boost your immunity and protect you from disease.

Myth 1: Whey protein is not fresh

Eating fresh food is good for your body, so check product quality before you buy. When choosing whey protein powder, buy from trusted brands. This ensures the milk-to-whey processing happens within 24 hours so that you can consume a fresh product.

Myth 2: Whey protein is not natural

Whey protein is a natural protein from cow's milk. It contains about 80% casein and 20% whey. After cheese is made, the liquid whey separates from the solids. Whey has high levels of essential and branched-chain amino acids, which help your body absorb and digest it quickly. This means whey is completely natural and not chemically changed.

Myth 3: All proteins are the same as whey protein

The body does not absorb all proteins at the same rate. Whey protein has the highest biological value of all proteins. It also has a higher nutrient concentration and a better amino acid profile, which helps build lean muscle mass.

What are some common myths about whey protein?

Myths about whey protein can keep people from getting the nutrition they need for a healthy body. Now that you understand these myths, you can see how important whey protein is to your diet. It’s time to rebuild your health with a scoop of whey protein. You might be surprised by the benefits it can provide for your overall well-being.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. The brand provided them to HT Shop Now for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)