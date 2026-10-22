...
...
Next Story

9 eye makeup mistakes that may damage your eyes: From tightlining to sharing mascara

Updated on: Oct 22, 2026, 19:42:24 IST
By Adrija Dey
Prefer HTon Google
Eye makeup looks require precautions. (Picture credit: Freepik)
Eye makeup looks require precautions. (Picture credit: Freepik)
Advertisement

Some eye makeup techniques and practices make your eyes vulnerable to irritations and infections. Learn from an expert what you need to avoid.

From smoky eyes and sharp cat-eye wings to glittery cut creases and softly smudged kohl, eye makeup can transform your look. But behind the blending and precision, hygiene is important for your eye health. Many eye makeup habits can actually increase the risk of irritation and infections.ALSO READ: Eye injury first aid: Doctor shares steps to take if dust gets in your eye or a ball hits it

Dr Janhvi Mehta, consultant in opthalmology at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre Mumbai, highlighted common eye makeup mistakes and shared ways to make your routine safer.

She described the potential risks: “Eye makeup can enhance your appearance, but incorrect use or poor hygiene can increase the risk of eye irritation, infections, allergies, and even damage to the delicate structures of the eye.”

Here are some common mistakes she flagged that you need to avoid:

1. Using expired eye makeup products

  • Mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadows can become breeding grounds for bacteria over time.
  • Using old products may lead to conjunctivitis, eyelid infections, or inflammation.
  • Mascara should ideally be replaced every three months, while eyeliners and eyeshadows should be changed regularly according to their condition.

2. Sharing eye makeup

Do not share your mascara.

Finally, the expert warned that redness, itching, swelling, burning or excessive watering after applying makeup should not be ignored. Stop using the suspected product and see a doctor if symptoms persist. She also recommended choosing ophthalmologically tested products. As a rule of thumb, never use products past their expiry date, avoid applying makeup when you have an eye infection, and always remove makeup gently with a clean makeup remover.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey

Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.

eye makeup
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home/Lifestyle/Health/9 eye makeup mistakes that may damage your eyes: From tightlining to sharing mascara
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON