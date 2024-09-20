Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Early kickstarter deals on face washes, hair serums and more with up to 70% off

The festive season demands you to take extra care of your skin and hair as they get exposed to heavy makeup, unhealthy foods, late nights and lights. So, in the joy of having sweets, don’t forget to nourish your skin and hair. Hey shopaholics, since the festive season is around the corner, have you stocked up your favourite beauty products? If not, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, which will kickstart on September 27, 2024, will offer huge deals and discounts on top-rated skincare and hair care products. But before that, the Kickstarter deals are already live on Amazon, which offers discounts, coupons and unbeatable deals on a wide range of products, including beauty essentials. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Discover the top-rated and exhaustive deals on the best beauty products. (Freepik)

With the festive season approaching, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers you the perfect opportunity to purchase your long-desired products. So, take advantage of the sale and grab the best and unbeatable deals on skincare and hair care products. Add the top-rated products now in the cart and wishlist the most amazing beauty essentials. Wondering what makes these Kickstarter deals special? It offers you a chance to wishlist the top-quality products and save big. Check out this list to find the most essential beauty products that are available at discounted prices.

Get up to 10% instant bank discounts

Make the most of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 by using your SBI debit and credit card. Amazon sale is offering an additional 10% instant bank discount on all products, including beauty essentials. This will allow you to maximise your savings and buy more products without digging a hole in your pocket. Besides this, Amazon Prime members can get 24-hour early access to deals and free same-day or 1-day delivery options. Amazon India is offering up to 20% off on 4 lakh+styles, Amazon coupons and limited-time deals. Whether you are looking to enhance your skincare routine or just stocking up on your favourite beauty products, these added discounts and offers can make this shopping event even more fruitful. So, don’t miss out on this opportunity to improve the health of your skin and hair without hurting your monthly budget.

Grab up to 70% off on top-rated beauty brands and enhance your self-care routine

During the Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon, you can get up to 70% off on top-rated beauty brands like L’Oreal, Minimalist, Lotus and more.

Get exclusive deals on the best skincare products

Enjoy up to 70% off on skincare products like moisturisers, face cleansers, sunscreen and more during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. This incredible offer allows you to enhance your skincare routine. By following a good skincare routine, consisting of products like cleansers, scrubs, moisturisers, serums and sunscreen, you can reduce the appearance of signs of ageing, maintain healthy skin cells and balance oil production. It may even help you remove dead skin cells, improve skin texture, reduce the appearance of fine lines and target specific skin concerns like redness and wrinkles. By grabbing the top-rated products from Amazon sales, you can protect your skin from UV rays and make your skin feel nourished and healthy. So, don’t miss out on this opportunity and transform your skin health.

Check out our top picks:

Enjoy exhaustive Kickstarter deals on the best hair care products

Take advantage of Amazon's Kickstarter deals and get up to 70% off on top hair care brands like L’Oreal, Dove and more. During the Amazon Great India Festival Sale, you can get incredible offers, discounts and coupons on hair care products like shampoo, hair serums and oils to save big. This amazing offer allows you to take a positive step towards transforming the health of your strands. A well-balanced hair care routine can make your hair healthy and strong. By using the right products, you can add moisture and shine to your hair along with protecting it from heat damage. It may even keep your scalp free from dandruff, preventing irritation and itching. So, grab this chance and get resilient strands.

Check out our top picks:

Grab the best deals on bath and shower products

Don’t miss out on exclusive deals, discounts and offers on bath and shower products. This Amazon sale is offering amazing Kickstarter deals on the best bath and shower products like body washes, shower gels, loofah and more. With these deals, you can enjoy a relaxing self-care routine after a long day at work and rejuvenate yourself. So, visit the Amazon store now and wish to list your favourite products.

Check out our top picks:

Enjoy exhaustive deals on grooming appliances

Grab exclusive discounts and offers on the best grooming appliances to pamper yourself. Grooming appliances like facial hair removers, trimmers and more can improve your appearance, maintain your hygiene and boost your confidence. By following a well-balanced grooming session, you can add a silky and soft touch to your skin. It may help you get rid of bacteria and germs that can cause infections. So, make sure to make the most out of this sale and save big.

Check out our top picks:

Grab the best deals on top-rated does and fragrances

The best deos and fragrances can help you feel good in several ways. It may help you feel connected to the limbic system, and trigger the release of neurotransmitters like dopamine, serotonin and endorphins. Smelling good may also help to improve your psychological health by reducing stress. Using deos may help you get rid of stains and odour-causing bacteria, leaving you feeling rejuvenated and refreshed. So, this is the perfect chance for you as the Amazon sale can help you grab the best options.

Check out our top picks:

Get amazing deals and discounts from luxury beauty brands

Luxury beauty brands like L’Oreal, Cetaphil and more are backed by dermatologists. They contain ingredients that can nourish and moisturise your skin and hair, leaving it feeling soft and smooth. The products from these high-end brands are designed and tested in the expert’s presence, making them safe and effective. Most of these products are free from harmful ingredients, come with eco-friendly packaging and offer products catering to different skin types and needs. So, add some of the top-rated luxury beauty brands to your collection to enhance your skin and hair health.

Check out our top picks:

Enjoy amazing deals and discounts on makeup products

Wearing ethics during the festive season is like an unsaid rule. So, this Dussehra or Diwali, get dolled up in your beautiful saree or anarkali and put on makeup. Get exclusive deals and discounts on makeup products like BB creams, lipsticks, blushes and more to enhance your look. Amazon India is offering exclusive deals on makeup products. This may help you take a glam look and be the centre of attention.

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 - Frequently asked questions (FAQs) What is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is the annual sale event that offers exclusive deals, discounts and other benefits to customers on a wide range of products. This sale period provides a convenient shopping experience, fast deliveries and flexible payment options. It is a yearly shopping event that helps you save big on a range of categories, including fashion and beauty.

What are Amazon's Kickstarter deals? Amazon’s Kickstarter deals are special, limited-time offers that provide big discounts on a wide range of products. These deals are offered ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival. During the Kickstarter deals, you can get up to 70% off on beauty products and enhance your skin and hair care routine.

What deals and discounts are available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale? During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can grab the best products across categories at discounted prices. Besides regular discounts, you can also get coupons, discounts, bank discounts and benefits of fast delivery.

Can I return products bought during the sale? Yes, you can but it depends on the return and exchange policy of Amazon. So, before making your final decision, make sure to check the return and exchange policy of Amazon and enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.