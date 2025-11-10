Apollo Hospital cardiologist shares warning signs of sleep trouble that may harm heart health: ‘Loud snoring…'

Sleep is the cornerstone of good health, and cutting corners means compromising on your well-being extensively. While getting adequate sleep is an essential health habit, sometimes your rest still gets interrupted, irrespective of your efforts. These interruptions can hint at underlying conditions that require prompt medical attention. If you are sleep is often disrupted, there may be underlying issues which require attention. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

To learn more about these red-flag sleep interruptions, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Rajesh Matta, consultant interventional cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai. He emphasised that if someone frequently experiences sleep disruptions, it should not be taken lightly. A proper evaluation should be scheduled, as he noted that sleep is closely tied to heart health, and any unresolved sleep problems may lead to serious cardiac issues in the long run.



Signs you need to pay attention to

Dr Matta revealed that sleep-related problems can show up in various ways: some occur during sleep, some appear immediately after waking up, and others affect your health more gradually over time.

As soon as you wake up, your own body gives clues that sleep wasn't as restorative as it should have been. Dr Matta urged that everyone should pay attention to how they feel after waking up in the morning, as some signs of poor sleep may also indicate heart-related concerns.

“Pay attention to morning symptoms. If you're waking up with headaches, feeling unrested despite adequate time in bed, or experiencing a racing heart or palpitations, these could be red flags," The cardiologist explained. "Excessive daytime fatigue that interferes with daily activities isn't normal; it often indicates poor sleep quality that's stressing your cardiovascular system.”

While post-sleep signs are usually more subtle and sometimes may be confused with tiredness, there are some sleep problems which show up as major disturbances during the night. The cardiologist shared, “Loud snoring, gasping, or choking during sleep are warning signs of sleep apnea, which dramatically increases risk for hypertension, arrhythmias, and heart failure.”

The other warning signs include difficulty controlling blood pressure despite medication, unexplained weight gain, or increased anxiety and irritability, as per Dr Matta. These are more long-term in nature, in contrast to the immediate signs mentioned earlier. But they all affect metabolic and cardiovascular health, and the cardiologist warned against ignoring them.

How to improve sleep?

Follow these habits to improve your sleep quality. (Picture credit: Made with Chat GPT )

Dr Matta recommended these 4 habits, which help to improve your sleep quality. Try adding them to your daily routine:

1. Establish a fixed wake time: This is more important than a fixed bedtime because it anchors your circadian rhythm. Within a week or two, one will naturally start to feel sleepy at an appropriate time.

2. Sunlight exposure: Get morning sunlight exposure within 30 minutes of waking; it sets your internal clock and improves sleep quality that night.

3. Do physical activity: Incorporate 30 minutes of moderate physical activity most days, but finish at least three hours before bedtime. Exercise is one of the most powerful sleep aids, and it directly benefits the heart.

4. Create wind-down routine: 15 minutes of light reading or gentle stretching.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.