Being bored is not wasted time: Neurologist shares what happens when you give your brain break

When you are sitting by yourself, idle and getting bored, you may instantly feel an itch of restlessness to occupy yourself with something, like scrolling through social media or quickly going through work emails. Being occupied all the time feels easy, and doing nothing and being bored becomes hard. But is this really the right approach? Does your brain need the downtime?ALSO READ: Fish oil supplements for brain health: Study challenges common assumptions about memory benefits

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HT Lifestyle asked a specialist why you need to give your brain a break from constant stimulation and why it is okay to be bored. Dr Neha Pandita, senior consultant neurologist and unit head, and clinical lead for Parkinson's disease and movement disorders at Fortis Hospital, Noida, revealed that the brain genuinely needs time to slow down. Your constant need to keep yourself entertained or occupied may not be letting your brain get that much-needed downtime.

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"The issue is not that technology is inherently harmful. It is that we rarely give ourselves a chance to step away from it,” Dr Neha remarked, reminding us that a blanket ban on devices is not necessarily the solution.

It is exhausting for the brain, as she described how switching between answering emails, checking WhatsApp and watching social media reels requires the brain to repeatedly shift its attention. This leaves little room for reflection. She said, "There is also very little opportunity to process our thoughts when we are constantly consuming information. A moment that could have been spent reflecting on the day, remembering an experience, or simply letting the mind wander is often filled with another scroll.”

What happens when you let yourself be idle?

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{{^usCountry}} Being idle may make you appear unproductive, but a lot happens inside your brain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Being idle may make you appear unproductive, but a lot happens inside your brain. {{/usCountry}}

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The neurologist described, "The brain does not switch off when we stop concentrating on an external task. It can engage a network called the default mode network, which is associated with memory, self-reflection and thinking about the future. Such periods of inward attention allow the brain to process experiences and make connections.”

Boredom and mental fatigue are not the same

Boredom and mental fatigue should not be confused, and the neurologist emphasised that the distinction is important.

“Boredom occurs when we are not sufficiently engaged or find an activity unstimulating. Mental fatigue, on the other hand, is the feeling of being cognitively drained after prolonged concentration, multitasking or repeated interruptions,” she distinguished.

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In fact, she cautioned that responding to boredom by reaching for your phone can keep your mind constantly occupied. Instead, she suggested sitting quietly, reflecting or taking a short walk without distractions.

Small ways to give your brain a break

Sleep on time and avoid doomscrolling. Think for a while as you unwind.

You do not need to give up your smartphone or follow an elaborate digital detox to make a difference.

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Dr Pandita recommended starting with these everyday changes:

Don't reach for your phone immediately: The next time you are waiting in a queue or sitting alone, resist the urge to check notifications. Take proper breaks at work: Step away from your laptop instead of moving straight from your computer screen to your phone. Try walking without headphones: Occasionally, let your mind wander without music, podcasts or background noise. Do one thing at a time: Have your meals without scrolling and give conversations your undivided attention. Keep some quiet time before bed: Avoid endless scrolling at night and give yourself time to unwind.

We often think that keeping ourselves busy is a sign of being productive. But the brain needs more than a constant supply of information. It needs time to absorb, organise and make sense of what we experience. So, the next time you find yourself reaching for your phone simply because you have nothing to do, resist that urge for a few minutes. You might discover that doing nothing is not a waste of time after all.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.