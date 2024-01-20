Best MuscleBlaze Whey protein: Discover top 10 picks for optimal muscle growth

If you are serious about building muscle, you know how important protein is. Protein is the building block of muscle tissue, and it helps repair and rebuild muscle fibers after a strenuous workout. But not all protein sources are created equal. Some are more bioavailable, digestible, and complete than others. That's why many fitness enthusiasts and bodybuilders rely on whey protein supplements to meet their protein needs. Best MuscleBlaze Whey protein: Unlock the secrets to optimal muscle growth with our top 10 picks, revolutionizing your fitness journey.

Whey protein is a by-product of cheese making, and it contains all nine essential amino acids that your body cannot produce on its own. Whey protein also has a high biological value, which means it is easily absorbed and utilized by your muscles. MuscleBlaze Whey Protein Picks can help you increase your muscle mass, strength, and performance, as well as reduce your body fat and improve your recovery.

But with so many whey protein products on the market, how do you choose the best one for your goals? That's where MuscleBlaze Whey Protein Picks comes in. MuscleBlaze is a leading brand of sports nutrition products in India, and they offer a wide range of whey protein supplements to suit your preferences and needs offering great standard MuscleBlaze whey protein picks.

Whether you are looking for a pure whey isolate, a whey concentrate, a whey blend, or a whey hydrolysate, MuscleBlaze whey protein picks have it all. And they don't compromise on quality, taste, or results.

In this blog, we will review the top 10 MuscleBlaze whey protein picks that you can trust for your muscle-building journey. We will compare their features, benefits, pros, and cons, and help you make an informed decision. So, without further ado, let's get started!

1. MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein (Rich Chocolate, 1 kg / 2.2 lb)

This is a whey protein supplement that claims to have 50% higher protein absorption and 60% superior BCAA absorption compared to other whey proteins. It is clinically tested, certified by Informed Choice UK, Labdoor USA, and Trustified, and has a US patent filed for its Enhanced Absorption Formula (EAF). It is designed for Indian athletes and bodybuilders who want to build muscle, enhance recovery, and improve performance. It is one of the top MuscleBlaze whey protein picks.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein

Protein source: Whey isolate and concentrate

Protein per serving: 25 g

BCAAs per serving: 5.51 g

EAA per serving: 11.75 g

Glutamic acid per serving: 4.06 g

Sugar per serving: 0 g

Flavour: Rich chocolate

Net weight: 1 kg / 2.2 lb

Servings per container: 40

Diet type: Vegetarian

Package type: Jar

Pros Cons High protein and BCAA absorption Expensive compared to other whey proteins Clinically tested and certified Limited flavour options Zero sugar and low fat May cause gas or indigestion in some people Good taste and mixability May contain traces of soy or milk

2. MuscleBlaze Raw Whey Protein Concentrate 80% with Added Digestive Enzymes (Unflavoured, 1 kg / 2.2 lb)

This is a whey protein supplement that provides 24 g of protein, 5.2 g of BCAAs, and 4.2 g of glutamic acid per serving. It is unflavoured and has no added sugar, so you can customize it according to your taste and preference. It also contains digestive enzymes to enhance protein absorption and prevent bloating. It is certified by Labdoor USA and has a high purity and quality. It comes in n Muscleblaze Whey Protein 2Kg packs.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Raw Whey Protein Concentrate 80% with Added Digestive Enzymes

Protein source: Whey concentrate

Protein per serving: 24 g

BCAAs per serving: 5.2 g

Glutamic acid per serving: 4.2 g

Sugar per serving: 0 g

Flavour: Unflavoured

Net weight: 1 kg / 2.2 lb

Servings per container: 33

Diet type: Vegetarian

Package type: Box

Digestive enzymes: Bromelain and Papain

Pros Cons High protein and BCAA content May not be suitable for lactose intolerant people Unflavoured and sugar-free May have a bland taste for some people Digestive enzymes for better absorption May need to be mixed with other ingredients for better flavour Certified by Labdoor USA for purity and quality May clump if not mixed well

3. MuscleBlaze 100% Whey Protein, Ultra Premium Blend with Whey Protein Concentrate & Whey Protein Isolate, 25 g Protein per Scoop

This is a whey protein supplement that offers 25 g of protein, 5.5 g of BCAAs, and 11.7 g of EAAs per serving. It is made from international grade whey imported from the USA and has no added sugar. It also contains digestive enzymes to improve protein absorption and prevent bloating. It is certified by Labdoor USA and has a US patent filed for its Enhanced Absorption Formula (EAF). It comes in various flavours like chocolate, vanilla, cafe mocha, cookies & cream, and mango. The Muscleblaze Whey Protien Isolate is the best inn category.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze 100% Whey Protein, Ultra Premium Blend with Whey Protein

Protein source: Whey isolate and concentrate

Protein per serving: 25 g

BCAAs per serving: 5.5 g

EAAs per serving: 11.7 g

Sugar per serving: 0 g

Flavour: Various options

Net weight: 1 kg / 2.2 lb, 2 kg / 4.4 lb, or 4 kg / 8.8 lb

Servings per container: 33, 66, or 132

Diet type: Vegetarian

Package type: Jar

Digestive enzymes: DigeZyme

Pros Cons High protein and BCAA content May cause allergic reactions in some people No added sugar and low fat May have a chalky texture for some people Digestive enzymes for better absorption May not mix well with water or milk Certified by Labdoor USA for purity and quality May be pricey compared to other whey proteins

4. MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein PR (Chocolate Fudge, 2 kg / 4.4 lb) with 30 g Protein, 3 g Creatine Monohydrate & 50 mg AstraGin

This is a whey protein supplement that combines Biozyme Whey, Creatine Monohydrate, and AstraGin to enhance protein absorption, muscle strength, and endurance. It is clinically tested, certified by Informed Choice UK, Labdoor USA, and Trustified, and has a US patent filed for its Enhanced Absorption Formula (EAF). It is designed for Indian athletes and bodybuilders who want to break their personal records and perform better. It is one of the top MuscleBlaze whey protein picks.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein

Protein source: Whey concentrate

Protein per serving: 30 g

Creatine per serving: 3 g

AstraGin per serving: 50 mg

BCAAs per serving: 5.51 g

EAAs per serving: 11.75 g

Glutamic acid per serving: 4.06 g

Sugar per serving: 0 g

Flavour: Chocolate fudge

Net weight: 2 kg / 4.4 lb

Servings per container: 30

Diet type: Vegetarian

Package type: Jar

Pros Cons High protein and creatine content Expensive compared to other whey proteins Clinically tested and certified May cause gas or indigestion in some people AstraGin for enhanced nutrient absorption May have a strong or artificial taste for some people Zero sugar and low fat May not mix well with water or milk

5. MuscleBlaze Beginner’s Protein (Jar Pack), Whey Supplement (Chocolate, 1 kg / 2.2 lb) No Added Sugar, Faster Muscle Recovery & Improved Strength with 650 ml Shaker (Combo Pack)

This is a whey protein supplement that provides 12 g of protein, 5.5 g of EAAs, and 2.6 g of BCAAs per serving. It is made from international grade whey imported from the USA and has no added sugar or trans-fat. It also contains digestive enzymes to improve protein absorption and prevent bloating. It is certified by Labdoor USA and has a high purity and quality. It comes with a shaker bottle for easy mixing and drinking. The protein powder offers many benefits.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Beginner’s Protein (Jar Pack), Whey Supplement

Protein source: Whey concentrate

Protein per serving: 12 g

EAAs per serving: 5.5 g

BCAAs per serving: 2.6 g

Sugar per serving: 0 g

Flavour: Chocolate

Net weight: 1 kg / 2.2 lb

Servings per container: 33

Diet type: Vegetarian

Package type: Jar

Digestive enzymes: Bromelain and Papain

Shaker capacity: 650 ml

Pros Cons Good for beginners who want to start taking protein supplements May not be enough protein for advanced users or heavy lifters No added sugar or trans-fat May have a bland taste for some people Digestive enzymes for better absorption May cause gas or indigestion in some people Certified by Labdoor USA for purity and quality May clump if not mixed well

6. MuscleBlaze Whey Gold, 100% Whey Protein Isolate, Labdoor USA Certified, 25 g Pure Isolate Whey Per Scoop

This is a whey protein supplement that delivers 25 g of protein, 5.5 g of BCAAs, and 11.7 g of EAAs per serving. It is made from international grade whey imported from the USA and has no added sugar or trans-fat. It also contains digestive enzymes to improve protein absorption and prevent bloating. It is certified by Labdoor USA and has a US patent filed for its Enhanced Absorption Formula (EAF). It comes in various flavours like chocolate, vanilla, cafe mocha, cookies & cream, and mango. The Muscleblaze Whey Protien Isolate is the best inn category.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Whey Gold, 100% Whey Protein

Protein source: Whey isolate

Protein per serving: 25 g

BCAAs per serving: 5.5 g

EAAs per serving: 11.7 g

Sugar per serving: 0 g

Flavour: Various options

Net weight: 1 kg / 2.2 lb, 2 kg / 4.4 lb, or 4 kg / 8.8 lb

Servings per container: 33, 66, or 132

Diet type: Vegetarian

Package type: Jar

Digestive enzymes: DigeZyme

Pros Cons High protein and BCAA content May cause allergic reactions in some people No added sugar or trans-fat May have a chalky texture for some people Digestive enzymes for better absorption May not mix well with water or milk Certified by Labdoor USA for purity and quality May be pricey compared to other whey proteins

7. MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey Protein, Pure Whey Isolate As Primary Protein Source, 25 G Protein

This is a whey protein supplement that claims to have 50% higher protein absorption and 60% superior BCAA absorption compared to other whey proteins. It is clinically tested, certified by Informed Choice UK, Labdoor USA, and Trustified, and has a US patent filed for its Enhanced Absorption Formula (EAF). It is designed for Indian athletes and bodybuilders who want to build muscle, enhance recovery, and improve performance. It is one of the top MuscleBlaze whey protein picks.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey Protein, Pure Whey

Protein source: Whey isolate

Protein per serving: 25 g

BCAAs per serving: 5.5 g

EAAs per serving: 11.8 g

Sugar per serving: 0 g

Flavour: Various options

Net weight: 600 g / 1.32 lb, 1 kg / 2.2 lb, 2 kg / 4.4 lb, or 4 kg / 8.8 lb

Servings per container: 24, 40, 80, or 160

Diet type: Vegetarian

Package type: Jar

Pros Cons High protein and BCAA absorption Expensive compared to other whey proteins Clinically tested and certified May cause gas or indigestion in some people Zero sugar and low fat May have a strong or artificial taste for some people Good taste and mixability May not mix well with water or milk

8. MuscleBlaze Biozyme Iso-Zero, Low Carb, 100% Pure Whey Protein Isolate with USA Patent-Published Enhanced Absorption Formula

This is a whey protein supplement that delivers 27 g of protein, 5.5 g of BCAAs, and 11.8 g of EAAs per serving. It is made from international grade whey imported from the USA and has no added sugar or trans-fat. It also contains digestive enzymes and AstraGin to improve protein absorption and prevent bloating. It is certified by Informed Choice UK, Labdoor USA, and Trustified, and has a US patent filed for its Enhanced Absorption Formula (EAF). It is designed for Indian athletes and bodybuilders who want to build lean muscle and perform better. It comes in n Muscleblaze Whey Protein 2Kg packs.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Biozyme Iso-Zero, Low Carb, 100% Pure Whey Protein

Protein source: Whey isolate

Protein per serving: 27 g

BCAAs per serving: 5.5 g

EAAs per serving: 11.8 g

Sugar per serving: 0 g

Flavour: Various options

Net weight: 1 kg / 2.2 lb, 2 kg / 4.4 lb, or 4 kg / 8.8 lb

Servings per container: 37, 74, or 148

Diet type: Vegetarian

Package type: Jar

Digestive enzymes: DigeZyme

AstraGin: 50 mg

Pros Cons High protein and BCAA absorption Expensive compared to other whey proteins Clinically tested and certified May cause gas or indigestion in some people Zero sugar and low fat May have a strong or artificial taste for some people Good taste and mixability May not mix well with water or milk

9. MuscleBlaze Raw Whey Isolate 90% with Digestive Enzymes

This is a whey protein supplement that provides 27 g of protein, 5.96 g of BCAAs, and 12.69 g of EAAs per serving. It is unflavoured and has no added sugar, so you can customize it according to your taste and preference. It also contains digestive enzymes to enhance protein absorption and prevent bloating. It is certified by Labdoor USA and has a high purity and quality. The protein powder offers many benefits.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Raw Whey Isolate 90% with Digestive Enzymes

Protein source: Whey isolate

Protein per serving: 27 g

BCAAs per serving: 5.96 g

EAAs per serving: 12.69 g

Sugar per serving: 0 g

Flavour: Unflavoured

Net weight: 1 kg / 2.2 lb

Servings per container: 37

Diet type: Vegetarian

Package type: Box

Digestive enzymes: Bromelain and Papain

Pros Cons High protein and BCAA content May not be suitable for lactose intolerant people Unflavoured and sugar-free May have a bland taste for some people Digestive enzymes for better absorption May cause gas or indigestion in some people Certified by Labdoor USA for purity and quality May need to be mixed with other ingredients for better flavour

10. MuscleBlaze Whey Protein Performance (1 Kg / 2.2 lb, Chocolate)

This is a whey protein supplement that offers 25 g of protein, 5.5 g of BCAAs, and 11.7 g of EAAs per serving. It is made from international grade whey imported from the USA and has no added sugar or trans-fat. It also contains digestive enzymes to improve protein absorption and prevent bloating. It is certified by Labdoor USA and has a US patent filed for its Enhanced Absorption Formula (EAF). It comes with a shaker bottle for easy mixing and drinking. It is one of the top MuscleBlaze whey protein picks.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Whey Protein Performance

Protein source: Whey isolate and concentrate

Protein per serving: 25 g

BCAAs per serving: 5.5 g

EAAs per serving: 11.7 g

Sugar per serving: 0 g

Flavour: Chocolate

Net weight: 1 kg / 2.2 lb

Servings per container: 33

Diet type: Vegetarian

Package type: Jar

Digestive enzymes: DigeZyme

Shaker capacity: 650 ml

Pros Cons High protein and BCAA content May cause allergic reactions in some people No added sugar or trans-fat May have a chalky texture for some people Digestive enzymes for better absorption May not mix well with water or milk Certified by Labdoor USA for purity and quality May be pricey compared to other whey proteins

Best three features for you:

Product Name Protein per serving BCAAs per serving EAAs per serving MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein (Rich Chocolate, 1 kg / 2.2 lb) 25 g 5.51 g 11.75 g MuscleBlaze Raw Whey Protein Concentrate 80% with Added Digestive Enzymes (Unflavoured, 1 kg / 2.2 lb) 24 g 5.2 g 11.2 g MuscleBlaze 100% Whey Protein, Ultra Premium Blend with Whey Protein Concentrate & Whey Protein Isolate, 25 g Protein per Scoop 25 g 5.5 g 11.7 g MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein PR (Chocolate Fudge, 2 kg / 4.4 lb) with 30 g Protein, 3 g Creatine Monohydrate & 50 mg AstraGin 30 g 5.51 g 11.75 g MuscleBlaze Beginner’s Protein (Jar Pack), Whey Supplement (Chocolate, 1 kg / 2.2 lb) No Added Sugar, Faster Muscle Recovery & Improved Strength with 650 ml Shaker (Combo Pack) 12 g 2.6 g 5.5 g MuscleBlaze Whey Gold, 100% Whey Protein Isolate, Labdoor USA Certified, 25 g Pure Isolate Whey Per Scoop 25 g 5.5 g 11.7 g MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey Protein, Pure Whey Isolate As Primary Protein Source, 25 G Protein 25 g 5.5 g 11.8 g MuscleBlaze Biozyme Iso-Zero, Low Carb, 100% Pure Whey Protein Isolate with USA Patent-Published Enhanced Absorption Formula 27 g 5.5 g 11.8 g MuscleBlaze Raw Whey Isolate 90% with Digestive Enzymes 27 g 5.96 g 12.69 g MuscleBlaze Whey Protein Performance (1 Kg / 2.2 lb, Chocolate) 25 g 5.5 g 11.7 g

Best overall product:

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein PR (Chocolate Fudge, 2 kg / 4.4 lb) with 30 g Protein, 3 g Creatine Monohydrate & 50 mg AstraGin is the best overall product. It tops the MuscleBlaze whey protein picks. Muscleblaze creatine is top quality in this pack.

Here is why:

It has the highest protein content per serving (30 g), which is essential for muscle growth and recovery.

It also has creatine monohydrate (3 g), which is proven to increase strength, power, and performance.

It has AstraGin (50 mg), which is a patented ingredient that enhances nutrient absorption and bioavailability.

It is clinically tested, certified by Informed Choice UK, Labdoor USA, and Trustified, and has a US patent filed for its Enhanced Absorption Formula (EAF), which ensures its quality, purity, and safety.

It has zero sugar and low fat, which makes it ideal for those who want to reduce their calorie intake and body fat percentage.

It has a good taste and mixability, which makes it easy to consume and enjoy.

Best value-for-money product:

MuscleBlaze Raw Whey Protein Concentrate 80% with Added Digestive Enzymes (Unflavoured, 1 kg / 2.2 lb) is the best value-for-money product. It tops the MuscleBlaze whey protein picks.

Here is why:

It has a decent protein content per serving (24 g), which is sufficient for most beginners and intermediate users who want to increase their protein intake and support their muscle growth and recovery.

It is unflavoured and sugar-free, which gives you the flexibility to customize it according to your taste and preference. You can add fruits, nuts, cocoa, honey, or any other ingredients to enhance its flavour and nutrition.

It contains digestive enzymes, which help you digest the protein better and prevent bloating and gas. This also improves your overall health and well-being.

It is certified by Labdoor USA for its purity and quality, which assures you that you are getting a genuine and safe product.

It is one of the most affordable whey proteins in the market, with a price of around Rs. 1,200 for 1 kg / 2.2 lb. This means you are paying around Rs. 36 per serving, which is quite reasonable for a whey protein supplement.

How to choose the best Whey protein for you?

Here is a very short guide on how to choose the best whey protein:

Determine your protein needs based on your body weight, activity level, and goals.

Choose a whey protein product that meets your protein needs and has a high protein quality. Look for products that use whey protein isolate, hydrolyzed whey, or tri-blend whey as the primary ingredient. These forms of whey have the highest protein content and amino acid profile.

Check the label for the protein content, BCAA content, EAA content, carbohydrate content, fat content, sugar content, and gluten content per serving. Compare different products based on these criteria and choose the one that suits your preferences and budget.

Look for products that are certified by reputable organizations such as Informed Choice UK, Labdoor USA, or Trustified for accuracy, purity, and quality. Avoid products that have artificial ingredients, fillers, preservatives, or banned substances.

Choose a flavour that you like and enjoy your whey protein shake. You can mix it with water, milk, or your favourite beverage. You can also add fruits, nuts, seeds, or other ingredients to enhance the taste and nutrition.

