Bipasha Basu makes us fall in love with her ‘squat’ energy in new workout video

Even though the leg muscles are large and take too long to show the workout results, it is important to target them with exercises at least once a week to reap serious health rewards and Bipasha Basu was seen aiming for the same as she made us fall in love with her “squat” energy. Giving fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of her Sunday workout at home, Bipasha left us inspired to set fire to those weekend calories with squats.

Taking to her social media handle, Bipasha shared a video featuring her in her living room, donning a royal blue spaghetti top teamed with a pair of floral print shorts. Completing her look with a pair of black sneakers, the diva pulled back her hair into a top knot to ace the athleisure look.

The video opens to Bipasha nailing innumerable squats at fast-forward speed and moves to some air kicks. She captioned the video, “For The love for yourself - SQUAT #loveyourself (sic).”

Benefits:

Strengthening our lower body including butts and legs is crucial as they keep us moving all day. Squats help avoid injury by firing up smaller muscles to balance the body. It also increase stability by improving imbalances, builds lower body strength, tones the legs and glutes and strengthens the core muscles.

Apart from correcting muscle imbalances, leg exercises help in injury recovery and even manage chronic conditions including diabetes, heart disease and arthritis. Additionally, they tone the body, melt belly fat and increase stability and strength.

