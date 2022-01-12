Can Omicron cause long Covid? Here's what an expert has to say

As Covid-19 cases fuelled by Omicron strain, surge across the world, the concerns about the comeback of long Covid symptoms ranging from shortness of breath, fatigue, brain fog, anxiety, and even depression in the coming weeks have been raised by experts.

US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci in a recent interview said long Covid can happen no matter what virus variant occurs. Which means people who have been affected by the current wave of infections need to take necessary measures to manage their post Covid symptoms effectively.

"In this stage of Covid 19 pandemic where there is surge in number of cases due to Omicron variant the risk of long covid due to this variant has not been assessed seriously as before may be due to lack of proper data for the same. May be it is too early to know what the prolonged symptoms related to Covid might be for a new variant omicron, that has only recently been reported in India," says Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant - Pulmonology and Critical Care at Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), long Covid is a range of symptoms that can last weeks or months after first being infected with the virus that causes Covid-19 or can appear weeks after infection.

Long Covid can happen to anyone who has had Covid-19, even if their illness was mild, or if they had no symptoms.

Symptoms of long Covid

"If you have recovered from Covid-19 but still experiencing some symptoms, you could have post-Covid condition, which is also known as long Covid sometimes. Some of the most common symptoms of it are shortness of breath, cognitive dysfunction, which people call brain fog, as well as fatigue," says Dr Chafle.

Other symptoms that both patients and people may experience are chest pain, trouble speaking, anxiety or depression, muscle aches, fever, loss of smell, loss of taste, headache, fatigue, sleep disturbance, concentration difficulties and abdominal pain.

"Even in mild cases, any Covid patient may suffer from long-term residual symptoms. The understanding of the duration or how long this condition lasts is still not completely clear. It has been described that the condition can last three months, some have described as long as six months and potentially up to nine months," adds the expert.

In order to protect one from getting infected so that long covid syndrome don't cause any problems people should get vaccinated at the earlier, wear a mask at all times, maintain social distancing, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated places.