Post-covid hair loss is real. Tips to reverse it

As covid-19 cases surge yet again courtesy the third wave fuelled by Omicron variant, the complications that occur post the disease are bound to make comeback, extending the ordeal for many. Along with the number of health issues from fatigue, cough, joint pain, concentration problems, headache that may trouble you for a couple of weeks or more, post-covid hair loss is also quite common in post covid patients.

This kind of hair loss is called telogen effuvium and happens after one and a half month or so after covid recovery. It can be quite extreme and make like difficult for people who often lose hair in bunches while washing or combing them.

The post-covid hair loss happens as the body comes under severe stress because of the long period that it takes to recover from the infection and all the medications.

"About 90% of the hairfall post covid is due to a condition called Telogen Effluvium. Whenever the body is subjected to a phase of physical and emotional stress, it may lead to a condition called Telogen Effluvium. The good news is that this is a reversible hair loss and the hair will grow back but may take some time to get back to its fullness," says Dr. Rekha Radhamony, an Ayurveda expert.

The expert says that good iron levels can help you recover from this condition. She says the body uses the iron reserves for building the red blood cells and hence your iron levels are pivotal for the reversal of telogen effluvium and getting back your hair to fullness quickly.

Dr Radhamony suggests natural tips to improve Hb levels as per Charaka Samhita. She, however, advises you to consult an Ayurvedic doctor if the iron levels don't improve or hair continues to fall.

Here are tips to boost iron levels naturally:

1. Take a teaspoon of amla powder with ghee before lunch

2. Reduce sour and salty foods from your diet

3. Stay away from alcohol

4. Exercise regularly

5. Include red grapes and black raisins in your diet

6. Reduce vidahi foods e.g. apple cider vinegar, coffee, tomatoes, potatoes etc. Vidahi foods are known to combine the sour, pungent, heavy and oily qualities and cause burning