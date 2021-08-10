Worried over post-Covid hair loss? Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar gives tips

While a lot of people have come out unscathed after fighting Covid-19, some people who have battled the virus are facing one or another health complication. One of the most common post-Covid conditions that people are experiencing is hair loss. If you are getting sleepless nights over it, you can relax! Your condition can be turned around with simple tips shared by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

Rujuta often uses her social media handles to raise awareness about fitness, wellness, and health issues. In a recent Instagram post, she came up with certain do's and don'ts to prevent post-COVID hair loss.

HERE ARE 3 DO'S AND DON'TS TO PREVENT POST-COVID HAIR LOSS, ACCORDING TO RUJUTA

Urging her followers to stop wasting time searching the internet for a solution and just rediscover the kitchen instead, she shared 3 easy tips that can help you prevent hair loss and regenerate hair.

DO'S

1. MAKHAN/BUTTER

Makhan simply revives the nostalgia of the good old days. Rujuta suggests adding butter, ideally homemade, to your breakfast. Call it white butter, ghee, or homemade makhan, it is loaded with vitamin A that keeps the hair healthy, and vitamin D that helps fight hair loss. Not only that, but ghee also has fatty acids which can simply do wonders for your mane.

2. ALIV LADOO

Aliv seeds are packed with calcium, nutrients, iron, dietary fiber, and various vitamins like A, C, and E which can help with hair growth. Wonder how to have them? Rujuta suggests having an aliv ladoo every single day. Ladies, they are very beneficial in fighting hair loss. Try it out!

3. DAL RICE AND GHEE OR PANEER PARATHA

For dinner, you can have dal rice or paneer paratha. Rice because it contains carbohydrates, minerals, and vitamins that can foster a balanced environment in the scale that keeps your follicles healthy. And paneer because it is a great source of calcium and protein, making it a perfect diet addition for hair growth. This way you have strong and healthy hair.

WITH THESE TIPS, RUJUTA ALSO SUGGESTS AVOIDING THESE MISTAKES:

DON'TS

1. SKIP BREAKFAST

Do not skip breakfast. That means do not get involved in any work without having a hearty, nutritious breakfast. You need to consume a meal that is rich in nutrients to promote hair growth. Plus, your breakfast should be hot, fresh, and home-cooked.

2. REMOVE RICE

Rice has been making the rounds as a miracle hair treatment for hair growth. Removing rice from your diet doesn't lead to hair loss, but adding it to your diet can promote hair growth. Therefore, Rujuta suggests not removing rice.

3. SLEEP LATE

Proper sleep is important for your hair especially in the post-Covid phase. Sleeping helps production of melatonin which has been linked to hair growth. On the other hand, not getting enough sleep can lead to a variety of negative impacts on your physical health, including hair loss or hair thinning.

So ladies, avoid making these mistakes and follow the tips that Rujuta suggests to maintain good hair health.