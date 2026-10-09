Can wearing a black bra or sleeping in one cause breast cancer? Surgeon debunks common myths and shares 5 warning signs

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and promoting early detection through self-examination and mammography. On this occasion, let's take a moment to address the myths surrounding breast cancer. There are many everyday habits that are suspected to increase breast cancer risk. What are these habits, and how true are these claims?ALSO READ: Can you breastfeed after breast cancer? IVF specialist answers questions new mothers have about milk production, cancer recurrence and more

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Dr Rohan Khandelwal, breast cancer surgeon and director of The Breast Centre, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, addressed these common doubts and shed light on the medical evidence behind them. He highlighted myths like what happens if you sleep with a bra on and the colour of a bra.

He explained these myths to HT Lifestyle from a clinical perspective and said that breast cancer develops when abnormal cells in breast tissue grow uncontrollably. Everyday clothing or sleeping positions have not been shown to trigger this process.

The pink ribbon is the universal symbol for breast cancer awareness.

Does wearing a black bra increase the risk?

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{{^usCountry}} The surgeon underlined that there is no credible scientific evidence linking the colour of a bra to breast cancer. Additionally, he also busted a similar claim: “The claim that tight or underwired bras trap toxins by blocking lymphatic drainage is a myth. Research has not established a connection between bra use and breast cancer.” Can ill-fitting bra cause breast cancer? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The surgeon underlined that there is no credible scientific evidence linking the colour of a bra to breast cancer. Additionally, he also busted a similar claim: “The claim that tight or underwired bras trap toxins by blocking lymphatic drainage is a myth. Research has not established a connection between bra use and breast cancer.” Can ill-fitting bra cause breast cancer? {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Khandelwal cautioned that one may face problems like skin irritation, pressure marks or discomfort, but he cleared the correlation with breast cancer.

Can sleeping in a bra cause breast cancer?

Whether you sleep in a bra or take it off before bed comes down to comfort. But doubts connecting this bedtime habit to breast cancer can make women worry.

The surgeon dispelled this misconception: “There is no reliable evidence that sleeping in a bra increases breast cancer risk. Wearing one at night is a matter of personal comfort. A soft, well-fitting bra may help women who experience breast tenderness, while others may prefer to sleep without one.”

What are the early symptoms of breast cancer?

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Recognising unusual breast changes is far more important than worrying about clothing. As per the surgeon, early breast cancer does not always cause pain, so women should watch for:

A new lump: In the breast or armpit. Changes in size or shape: An unexplained difference in either breast. Skin changes: Dimpling, puckering or skin resembling an orange peel. Nipple changes: New inversion, an unusual rash or bloody discharge. Persistent swelling or discomfort: Particularly when accompanied by other changes.

Most breast lumps are not cancerous, but you can't determine the cause by touch alone.

When should you see a doctor?

“Any new or unusual breast change should be assessed by a doctor, even if it is painless. Depending on the findings, further investigations may include an ultrasound, mammogram or biopsy,” Dr Khandelwal said.

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The key message is simple: black bras and sleeping in a bra are not established causes of breast cancer. Paying attention to breast changes and seeking timely medical advice can help prevent delays in diagnosis.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.