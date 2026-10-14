Can your lifestyle trigger a stroke? Neurologist lists 6 everyday habits that can increase the risk

Stroke is a serious medical condition that occurs when the blood supply to the brain is cut off, usually as a result of a blocked or burst blood vessel. It is often associated with age and medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol.

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However, everyday lifestyle habits can also significantly influence an individual’s risk, shared neurologist Dr Ritu Jha with HT Lifestyle. She went on to list six habits that increase the risk of stroke, which are presented as follows.

1. Physical inactivity

According to the neurologist, physical inactivity is one of the primary habits that increase the risk of stroke.

“Spending long hours sitting and not getting enough regular exercise can contribute to obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and abnormal cholesterol levels, all of which can increase the likelihood of stroke,” she stated.

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{{^usCountry}} “Aim for regular physical activity such as brisk walking, cycling, swimming or other exercises suited to your age and fitness level,” added Dr Jha. 2. Smoking {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Aim for regular physical activity such as brisk walking, cycling, swimming or other exercises suited to your age and fitness level,” added Dr Jha. 2. Smoking {{/usCountry}}

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Smoking is another major lifestyle-related risk factor for stroke. Dr Jha explained that tobacco chemicals can damage blood vessels, promote plaque formation and make the blood more likely to clot.

“Even exposure to second-hand smoke can affect cardiovascular health. Quitting smoking can substantially improve overall heart and blood-vessel health,” she advised.

Smoking, both actively and passively, can increase the risk of stroke.

3. Unhealthy diet

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An unhealthy diet can also gradually increase stroke risk. Dr Jha described an unhealthy diet as frequent consumption of highly processed foods, excess salt, fried foods, sugary drinks and foods high in saturated and trans fats.

She noted that it can contribute to high blood pressure, obesity and unhealthy cholesterol levels, adding, “A diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, nuts and other minimally processed foods is a better choice.”

4. Alcohol consumption

In the words of the neurologist, “Excessive alcohol consumption may raise blood pressure and, in some people, increase the risk of irregular heart rhythms such as atrial fibrillation, which can contribute to clot formation and an ischaemic stroke.”

Alcohol intake should therefore be limited, and people who drink heavily should seek medical guidance to reduce consumption safely, cautioned the neurologist.

5. Chronic stress and sleep loss

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Chronic stress, poor sleep and untreated sleep disorders can also indirectly increase risk by affecting blood pressure, metabolism and cardiovascular health. “Regularly sleeping for an adequate duration and addressing persistent sleep problems are important,” noted Dr Jha.

6. Ignoring warning signs

Some individuals have a habit of ignoring warning signs and delaying treatment for conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol or atrial fibrillation.

“This can be dangerous,” noted Dr Jha, stating, “Stroke prevention is not about one single habit; it requires consistent attention to exercise, diet, smoking, alcohol, sleep, stress and regular health checks.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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Dr Ritu Jha, MBBS, MD, DM, is the Director and Head of Department of Neurology at Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector 8, Faridabad.