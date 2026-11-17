Cancer does not always come with obvious warning signs. While some cancers cause noticeable symptoms, others can develop silently, remaining undetected until they reach advanced stages. This can make early diagnosis challenging and delay timely treatment.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Trinanjan Basu, HOD and senior consultant – radiation oncology, HCG Cancer Hospital, Mumbai, explains why certain cancers are difficult to detect early, what subtle changes in the body should not be ignored and how individuals can stay alert to potential warning signs. (Also read: Lung cancer in non-smokers: Oncologist explains the possible risks of indoor air pollution and cooking fumes )

Which cancers often develop without early symptoms

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According to Dr Basu, several cancers can develop without producing noticeable symptoms during their initial stages. These include ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer and certain colorectal and lung cancers.

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{{^usCountry}} “These silent cancers may remain undetected for months or even years. They often develop deep within the body, where tumours can grow without causing pain or disrupting normal functions. As a result, individuals may feel healthy even while the disease progresses,” explains Dr Basu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These silent cancers may remain undetected for months or even years. They often develop deep within the body, where tumours can grow without causing pain or disrupting normal functions. As a result, individuals may feel healthy even while the disease progresses,” explains Dr Basu. {{/usCountry}}

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The absence of obvious symptoms can delay diagnosis, allowing the disease to progress before patients seek medical attention. This makes awareness of risk factors, appropriate screening and timely medical evaluation particularly important.

Why screening may miss them

Some cancers can be particularly challenging to identify through routine screening or initial medical investigations. “Pancreatic cancer is one such cancer that lacks a reliable screening test for the general population. Ovarian cancer often escapes detection because its common symptoms are vague and nonspecific,” says Dr Basu.

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He further explains that kidney and liver cancers may not produce abnormalities severe enough to trigger additional investigations during their early stages. “In some cases, the tumour may be too small to appear clearly on imaging studies. These tumours may also resemble benign conditions, making it difficult to arrive at an accurate diagnosis,” he adds.

The challenges associated with detecting these cancers highlight the importance of considering individual risk factors, family history and persistent symptoms when deciding whether further investigations are necessary.

Some cancers cause few early warning signs and may be difficult to identify through routine tests.

Warning signs you shouldn't ignore

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Although silent cancers may not cause obvious symptoms initially, certain persistent changes in the body should not be overlooked.

Dr Basu identifies the following symptoms that warrant medical evaluation:

Persistent or unexplained fatigue

Unintentional weight loss

Loss of appetite

Persistent abdominal bloating

Changes in bowel or bladder habits

Recurrent indigestion

Prolonged cough

Unexplained anaemia

Feeling unusually full after eating small amounts of food

“Silent cancers rarely present obvious symptoms, so even the most subtle changes in our body should not be ignored. While these symptoms are not always linked to cancer, their persistence should prompt an immediate medical consultation,” explains Dr Basu.

These symptoms can also occur due to several non-cancerous health conditions. However, persistent, unexplained or worsening changes should be evaluated by a healthcare professional rather than dismissed.

Tests that help detect cancer early

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Early detection plays an important role in improving cancer treatment outcomes. While there is no universal screening test that can detect every type of cancer, certain recommended screening methods can help identify specific cancers before symptoms develop.

Dr Basu highlights several screening approaches that may be recommended depending on an individual’s age, medical history and risk factors.

“Individuals should follow screenings recommended for their appropriate age. This includes colonoscopy for colorectal cancer, low-dose CT scans for high-risk smokers, mammography for breast cancer, Pap smear and HPV testing for cervical cancer, and prostate evaluation,” he explains.

He also emphasises the importance of personalised screening for individuals with a strong family history of cancer. “Genetic counselling and tailored surveillance programmes will help people with a strong family history of cancer. Regular health check-ups, blood tests and imaging tests, when indicated by specific risk factors, can also help with early diagnosis and treatment,” adds Dr Basu.

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It is important to note that routine blood tests and full-body imaging are not recommended as universal cancer-screening methods for everyone. Screening should be based on established guidelines and individual risk assessments.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.