Cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj with 25 years of experience shares things he does every day to ‘lower heart attack risk’

Heart attacks are one of the leading causes of death globally and in India, representing about 20 percent of global heart attack deaths, according to the World Heart Federation. Therefore, practising certain lifestyle habits every day can help keep your heart healthy. While there are many tips available online, tips that come directly from a cardiologist hold more weight.

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On September 23, Dr Sanjay Bhojray, a board-certified cardiologist, shared a list of things he does every day to lower his own risk of heart attack. He posted an Instagram Reel with the caption, “Prevention, for me, is mostly what I repeat when nobody’s watching. I've practised cardiology for over 25 years, and I'm about to turn 50.”

These are the things Dr Bhojraj does every day to lower his own heart attack risk:

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1. Walking

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Bhojraj, he walks his dog daily or engages in other forms of movement, such as going for walks, to lower his risk of a heart attack. According to him, it doesn't have to be anything extreme; he just doesn't let ‘sitting become his default’. 2. Truly eating healthy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Bhojraj, he walks his dog daily or engages in other forms of movement, such as going for walks, to lower his risk of a heart attack. According to him, it doesn't have to be anything extreme; he just doesn't let ‘sitting become his default’. 2. Truly eating healthy {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Bhojraj, he ensures that most of what he eats supports his metabolic health because that's where much of cardiovascular risk starts. Eating foods that support metabolic health helps your body process energy well.

3. Strength training

According to the cardiologist, he has a personal trainer and strength trains consistently. “At almost 50, preserving muscle is at the top of my heart-health plan,” he added, as regular resistance exercise helps lower resting blood pressure levels over time.

4. Managing the nervous system

The cardiologist also engages in activities that actually bring his nervous system back down. “Music, breathing, and meditation, whatever gets me out of constant sympathetic drive,” he explained. The sympathetic nervous system controls the ‘fight-or-flight’ reaction when you face stress; therefore, staying in this state for too long can feel like ongoing tension, fatigue, or anxiety.

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Dr Sanjay Bhojraj is a board-certified cardiologist with over 20 years of experience in traditional cardiology and a certified practitioner of Functional Medicine.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.