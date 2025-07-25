Cardiologist explains how too much screen exposure affects your heart; shares prevention tips

Excessive screen time can take a toll on both mental and physical health, from eye strain to heightened stress and anxiety. Limiting screen exposure is essential for overall well-being. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bhushan Bari, consultant cardiologist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune said, “While excessive screen time might not directly damage the heart, it creates a ripple effect on our lifestyle and mental well-being. Long hours of sitting in front of screens can lead to physical inactivity, poor posture, disrupted sleep, and elevated stress, all of which are known contributors to cardiovascular disease. In addition, the mental burden of constant notifications, social media pressure, and lack of real-world interaction can increase anxiety and depression further raising heart health risks.” Also read | Doctor shares 7 health consequences of excessive screen time and why a digital detox is the need of the hour Too much screen can lead to heart diseases.(Shutterstock)

Screen time and heart risk

Dr Bari explained how screen time can indirectly affect the heart. “Although there is no direct evidence that screen time alone causes heart disease, research increasingly points to a range of associated lifestyle and psychological factors that can contribute to cardiovascular risk. Prolonged use of screens often results in sedentary behavior, which is a known contributor to obesity, hypertension, and poor metabolic health, all major risk factors for heart disease. Sitting for extended periods slows down circulation, decreases calorie-burning, and over time, contributes to conditions that strain the heart.”

Reclaim your focus and cut screen time.

Physical health risks

Eye strain and vision problems: Prolonged screen use can lead to eye strain, headaches, and disrupted sleep patterns due to blue light emission.

Poor posture and neck pain: Long hours in front of screens can contribute to poor posture, neck pain, and even chronic conditions like obesity due to inactivity.

Sleep disturbances: Exposure to screens before bed can interfere with melatonin production, making it harder to fall and stay asleep

Mental health concerns

Increased anxiety and stress: Constant notifications, social media comparisons, and pressure to stay connected can lead to heightened stress levels and anxiety.

Depression and loneliness: Excessive screen time can contribute to feelings of loneliness, depression, and social isolation

Tips to reduce screen time and mitigate risks

Set screen time limits: Use apps or built-in phone settings to monitor and reduce screen time.

Create tech-free zones: Designate spaces like bedrooms or dining areas as digital-free.

Engage in offline activities: Prioritise reading, exercise, or mindfulness to provide a break from digital overload.

